Bus company announce ‘some’ new school bus routes in light of Isle of Wight council cuts

Students across the Isle of Wight have seen their bus routes scrapped by the council from September, so Southern Vectis have stepped in to provide some extra capacity

In light of the Isle of Wight council’s decision to reduce capacity of privilege seats on many school bus routes, Southern Vectis have announced they’ll be providing additional capacity on a number of routes.

Examples of the new routes include the 63 for students travelling from Ventnor to Medina College – one of the scrapped routes mentioned earlier today – which will also pick up along the way in Wroxall, Godshill, Rookley and Blackwater.

Full details can be found on the Southern Vectis Website, which include some new additional routes specifically aimed at students without a privileged seat for 2020-21. 

Details of the costs involved can be found on the SV Website.

