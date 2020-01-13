CCTV image of man who stole purse stolen from 79-year-old days before Christmas

Police officers investigating the theft of a purse in Newport, Isle of Wight, are appealing for help identifying this man.

We want to speak with him after a purse was taken from a 79-year-old woman’s handbag in Sainsbury’s Newport on 22nd December.

The purse, which was snake skin patterned and dark coloured, had £60 in cash inside it, as well as a debit card. Since the purse was stolen, officers have been carrying out enquiries and we are now turning to the public for help identifying a man they wish to speak with in connection with the incident.

Do you recognise this man?

He is described being white, slim build and in his early 20s.

He was wearing a black hat, puffer jacket and tracksuit bottoms, with white trainers.

Get in touch

Anyone who recognises him can call 101, quoting 44190459958.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Appeal shared by Hampshire Constabulary. Ed