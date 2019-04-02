Celebrate and embrace our differences on World Autism Awareness Day

Today (Tuesday 2nd April) is World Autism Awareness Day.

It was designated by United Nations General Assembly in 2007 and is aimed at raising awareness for Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD).

What is Autism Spectrum Disorder?



Individuals on the spectrum are often hyper sensitive to sensory stimuli, and present with two types of symptoms: problems in social communication and social interaction; and restricted, repetitive patterns of behavior, interests or activities. Long term issues may include difficulties in performing daily tasks, creating and keeping relationships, and maintaining a job Source: Autism spectrum, also known as autism spectrum disorder (ASD) or autism spectrum condition (ASC), is a range of neurodevelopmental disorders that includes autism, Asperger syndrome and other related conditions.Individuals on the spectrum are often hyper sensitive to sensory stimuli, and present with two types of symptoms: problems in social communication and social interaction; and restricted, repetitive patterns of behavior, interests or activities. Long term issues may include difficulties in performing daily tasks, creating and keeping relationships, and maintaining a job Source: Wikipedia

In recent years, children and young people on the Isle of Wight had suffered long delays for diagnoses of the condition, and as reported in January this year the Isle of Wight was reported to have the third longest delay in country for support plan.

ASD Islanders let down

Last summer the Isle of Wight CCG had to apologise for the long delays in young people being diagnosed, with some families waiting up to two years.

One Isle of Wight teenager spoke about being driven to a suicide attempt due to delays, saying,

“I felt like no-one was listening and so what’s the point in being here? It felt like it couldn’t get any worse. I could not keep waking up each morning and feeling this way. I felt trapped in a cycle of negativity.”

MP: IW could become a national leader

Despite the above, the Isle of Wight MP, Robert Seely, said last autumn that the Isle of Wight could become a national leader in autism diagnosis and education.

At the time there were approximately 450 children on the waiting list for an autism diagnosis.

Proud to be on the spectrum

Today, Greta Thunberg – the Swedish 16 year old climate activist who started the Youth Strike 4 Climate movement – has called on those with ASD to embrace their differences. She posted:

Celebrating ASD

It’s heartwarming to see a young woman celebrating the power of ‘being on the spectrum’.

With the right support through the education system, our young Islanders on the ASD spectrum can go on to lead fulfilling lives and make huge contributions to society. Without the right support they can often find themselves in a confusing and unhappy place.

Many will be hoping that this year sees a turnaround on the Island in the support given to families with children on the spectrum.

Happy World Autism Awareness Day.