Apology from Isle of Wight CCG over Autism diagnosis backlog

Health bosses have apologised unreservedly to the families affected by lengthy autism diagnosis delays.

A statement issued by the Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) today, said it would take time to set up a new service, after the ‘unexpected’ loss of the previous provider.

Up to two year wait

Some parents have been waiting up to two years for a diagnosis, after the Autism Research Diagnostic Centre in Southampton closed for referrals last October. A backlog of 150 referrals are still waiting to be assessed.

The Isle of Wight CCG is responsible for commissioning a replacement service, to be run by the Isle of Wight NHS Trust. Health chiefs have warned it could take up to a year to clear the backlog.

CCG: “National shortage of clinical skills”

Chair of the CCG governing body, Dr Michele Legg, said:

“Setting up a replacement service on the Island has proved to be very difficult, particularly given the national shortage of clinical skills to provide a safe and effective service, and the need to attract those scarce skills to the Island at a time when many mainland families and carers are facing similar lengthy waits.”

Clearing backlog

The Isle of Wight NHS Trust has recruited Professor Jeremy Turk, who will work two-days a week, to clear the backlog of referrals, and prioritise new assessments.

A meeting with Professor Turk, alongside the CCG, trust, Healthwatch and education providers, took place on Monday. However, some parents said questions still remained unanswered.

Dr Legg said:

“We have worked hard, and will continue to work hard, with our trust colleagues to get the service up and running as quickly and safely as possible. “We are however, acutely conscious it will take time to properly establish the service, to ensure children and young people and their families get the quality of service and the timely support they need. “We will continue to work closely with those families and carers affected, and will offer as much support as possible through our colleagues at Barnardo’s, whilst the trust begins work to respond to the referrals waiting for review. We also will continue to update families and carers on progress with the support of Health Watch.”

Stevens: “have had to start from scratch”

The Isle of Wight NHS Trust said it would continue to work with the CCG to seek Island-based alternatives.

Director of mental health and learning and disability services, Dr Lesley Stevens, said:

“In trying to build a new autism diagnosis service for the Island, we have had to start from scratch in challenging circumstances where there is a national shortage of qualified staff and in some areas of the country long waits for assessments. “We welcome the support offered to the trust from a variety of sources at the meeting with parents and interested parties. “However, as I am sure everyone will understand, constructing a new service which will deliver the quality of service everyone wants is not something we can do quickly. “We have to ensure appropriate checks are made before we either employ staff or sub-contract work, and the trust does not yet have an agreed contract with the CCG as the service commissioners. “I have great sympathy for all the families who have struggled since the withdrawal of the previous service provider. “We are working closely with the Clinical Commissioning Group to resolve the issues.”

Image: patrickkiteley under CC BY 2.0