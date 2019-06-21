CHAMPS play rare hometown show at Ventnor Fringe Festival

Our love for Isle of Wight band CHAMPS is no secret, so we were chuffed to pieces when we heard they’d be performing at this year’s tenth anniversary Ventnor Fringe Festival.

Fresh from signing a three album record deal with BMG, Isle of Wight brothers Michael and David Champion, aka CHAMPS, will be heading to Harbourside for a now-rare hometown show.

The brothers are just back from Spain where they went down a storm in Madrid and we reckon the Ventnor show is going to be quite a party.

★★★★ – Guardian

Their second album, Vamala, picked up a fantastic four stars from the Guardian and nine out of ten from Back Seat Mafia. Their next album is being completed as we write and should be out by the end of the year or early 2020.

Ten years of the Fringe

Celebrating ten years, the Ventnor Fringe Festival (23rd-28th July) brings a six day wonderland of pop-up bars and boutique venues, will this year feature nearly 150 performances of over 90 different shows, with more than 300 artists from across the world.

Book your seats

CHAMPS perform at Harbourside (on the seafront) on Saturday 27th July from 7pm.

Tickets are charged at £10 each. Book online or pop into the Ventnor Exchange on Church Street (the old Post Office). The event is those aged 16+.

Find about more about CHAMPS by visiting their Website.

Music videos

And if you can’t wait until next month, here are some of our favourite CHAMPS videos …

Our thanks to CHAMPS for sponsoring for this feature. They and other businesses and organisations taking sponsored promotion enables you to continue reading OnTheWight for free.

Image: © Hollie Fernando