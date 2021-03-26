Changes to Avian Flu restrictions next week

The government has very recently announced that the risk of Avian Influenza to both wild and kept birds has reduced to ‘medium’.

As a result, the current cordon at Ryde Canoe Lake will be removed, with some maintenance taking place, before it is fully reopened for residents to use.

Changes from next Wednesday

The Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ) requiring enhanced biosecurity will remain in force, but at 11.59pm on Wednesday 31st March 2021 the restrictions on keeping poultry and other captive birds housed will be removed.

Biosecurity measures as part of the AIPZ remain in force until further notice and are a legal requirement for all bird keepers in England — whether they have pet birds, commercial flocks or just a few birds in a backyard flock.

Bird gatherings still prohibited

Bird gatherings are still prohibited and high standards of biosecurity remain essential as infection may still be present in the environment. Bird gatherings include (but are not limited to) bird fairs, markets, shows, sales and exhibitions.

The Isle of Wight Council advises anyone who finds dead wild waterfowl (swans, geese or ducks) or other dead wild birds such as gulls or birds of prey you should still continue to report them to the Defra helpline on 03459 335 577.

