Changes to rubbish collection this week

It was not safe for rubbish collection to take place last Friday, so Amey’s crews are working a six day week to catch up. Check when your rubbish will be collected.

Go directly to add to the reader's comment ↓

Waste collection operator

If you followed OnTheWight’s live coverage during the snow and ice last week, you’ll have seen the proposed changes to waste and recycling collections.

It was not safe for collection trucks to go out in the snow and ice on Friday, so Amey’s crews will be working a six day week to ensure that everyone’s rubbish can be collected.

Collection DueWill occur
Fri 2ndMon 5th
Mon 5thTues 6th
Tues 6thWed 7th
Wed 7thThurs 8th
Thurs 8thFri 9th
Fri 9thSat 10th

The waste and recycling centres at Lynbottom and Afton are both open as usual.

Image: © Recyling Waste World

Monday, 5th March, 2018 8:52am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2g53

Filed under: Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

1 Comment on "Changes to rubbish collection this week"

  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Email updates?
frattonparker

Has anyone sent a copy of the changes to Amey?? Our bins were due to be emptied Tuesday 6th because of the change but I have just seen the bin lorry going up Horsebridge Hill, emptying bins on the correct day. Needless to say, bins were few and far between.

Vote Up00Vote Down
5, March 2018 1:10 pm
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*