If you followed OnTheWight’s live coverage during the snow and ice last week, you’ll have seen the proposed changes to waste and recycling collections.

It was not safe for collection trucks to go out in the snow and ice on Friday, so Amey’s crews will be working a six day week to ensure that everyone’s rubbish can be collected.

Collection Due Will occur Fri 2nd Mon 5th Mon 5th Tues 6th Tues 6th Wed 7th Wed 7th Thurs 8th Thurs 8th Fri 9th Fri 9th Sat 10th

The waste and recycling centres at Lynbottom and Afton are both open as usual.

Image: © Recyling Waste World