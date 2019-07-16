Charlie Dore, Kindred Spirit, Uncle Rust and Doozer McDooze all play Ventnor Fringe

To help celebrate the tenth anniversary of the Ventnor Fringe Festival, the Isle of Wight Venue Campaign is adding to the programme with a popular returning show, as well as a new show in a new venue featuring three acts!

Charlie Dore and friends

Some might remember Charlie Dore from presenting Children’s TV show, Rainbow, but she’s now one of the UK’s most respected songwriters.

A mesmerising story-teller, she quickly swaps instruments, and stories of a life led in the company of friends and colleagues like Eric Idle, George Harrison, and Harry Nilsson.

A homegrown project in collaboration with multi instrumentalist Julian Littman of Steeleye Span, and virtuoso Double bass player, Gareth Huw Davies, who works with Chrissie Hynde (The Pretenders) and Sir Willard White.

The event takes place at the wonderful Holy Trinity Church, Ventnor on Friday 26th July 2019 at 7.45pm (doors 7.15pm). Tickets are priced at £12.50 each are available from Ventnor Fringe Website or in person (Church Street, Ventnor).

Kindred Spirit, Uncle Rust and Doozer McDooze

On the next day, Saturday 27th July, Isle of Wight Venue Campaign will be hosting folk rock band, Kindred Spirit.

A completely original take on the Folk Rock Genre, the full five-piece band led by Elaine Samuels, weaves thrilling electric violin, and flute with compelling and up-lifting stories.

© RP Photography Solutions

The band features two classically trained, virtuoso, lead instrument players (on violin and flute / sax), dynamic drums and bass guitar and laced with jigs, reels and duelling improvisations.

Uncle Rust

Musical trio, Uncle Rust, are fronted by Scotland’s lead guitar player, Justin McConville, himself a prolific song writer, recording, producing, and releasing acclaimed albums after touring the UK, Europe and Japan in varying bands.

© Sally Newhouse

This gig is definitely for fans of Clapton, Cream, Paul Weller, Iggy Pop, The Stones, Sting, and AC/DC Bon Scott era Vocals.

Doozer McDooze

Singer, guitarist, stomp box, underground Essex Festival bard, Doozer Mc Dooze, will also be supporting Kindred Spirit on the 27th July.

Paul Short, Aka Doozer, is a modern bard whose rousing vocals and bouyant acoustics weave stories of life, love, and every day struggles.

Book now

The event takes place at The Rose Inn, Pier Street, Ventnor on Friday 26th July 2019 at 8pm (until 11pm).

Tickets are priced at £11 each are available from Ventnor Exchange (Church Street, Ventnor).



