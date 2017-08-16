Childline sees rise in counselling for children anxious about exam results

Hayley shares this latest news on behalf of the NSPCC. Ed

As young people on the Isle of Wight prepare to get their AS and A Level results, Childline is offering support to those worried about their results.

The service, provided by the NSPCC, delivered 1,133 counselling sessions to young people concerned about exam results in 2016/17 – a rise of 21% over the last two years.

241 of these sessions were handled by the NSPCC’s Childline base in London.

Of these, more than a quarter (28%) took place in August 2016 when GCSE and AS/A-Level results are released.

Sharp rise in sessions

Figures released today also show a sharp rise in the number of Childline counselling sessions delivered to 16-18 year olds related to exam results worries in 2016/17 – up 68% over the last two years.

Many young people told counsellors they were disappointed with themselves and worried their grades might affect them getting into the university or college of their choice, while others were concerned about their parent’s reaction to their results.

Pressure to do well

Anxiety and low mood were also mentioned when discussing exam results, with some saying they were struggling to cope with the pressure to do well and achieve top grades.

One girl who contacted Childline said:

“I am so worried about my exam results that I feel sick. I studied all day and overnight for them. If I don’t get all As I’ll feel like I’ve let everyone down and my parents will be disappointed. I want to make them proud.”

A teenage boy said:

“I failed one of my exams and I’m so upset. I passed all of the rest but my parents are still really disappointed and have made me feel stupid and like a failure. I don’t know what to do now. I know I should be pleased with myself but I don’t. I’ve always had low self-esteem and this hasn’t helped.”

Childline is here 24/7 to listen

Peter Wanless, NSPCC Chief Executive, said:

“Waiting for exam results can be an anxious time for young people and can leave some struggling to cope. Pressure to achieve good grades and worries about securing further education places and jobs can be too much for some teenagers to deal with on their own. “We’d encourage young people not to be disheartened if they don’t get the results they hoped for. It’s important they remember that they have options and that talking to a friend or trusted adult can really help them see this clearly. Childline is also here 24/7 to listen to any young person worried about their results and needing confidential support and advice.”

Dame Esther Rantzen, Founder and President of Childline, said:

“Young people need to remember that getting good exam grades is not a make or break moment and, whatever your results, there are options and opportunities to make a great future for yourself. This is proved by all the successful people who have made their way in life despite being nowhere near the top of their class. “The important thing during exam results season is to stick together as a family and be as supportive and encouraging to the person waiting to receive their grades and then planning their next steps. And if they are reluctant to open up about how they are feeling or what they want to do then Childline is always ready to provide help and advice.”

Advice for young people

Childline has the following advice for young people:

Don’t panic if you don’t get the results you were hoping for.

You may have to make some tough decisions but remember you always have options and you can get help.

Everyone is different so try not to compare your results to your friends or classmates.

If you’re disappointed with your results it can help to talk to a teacher or someone you trust about how you’re feeling.

How parents and carers can help

Try not to place pressure on your children to gain certain grades.

Your child may find it hard to talk to you about their results so be patient and supportive until they feel ready to open up about how they feel.

Encourage your child to take their time to think about what they want to do next. There’s no need to rush into a decision straightaway.

Help them think about their choices by writing down a list of pros and cons for each of their options.

A series of videos dedicated to helping young people through exams and life after school are available on Childline’s YouTube channel.

Children and young people can contact Childline for free, confidential support and advice, 24 hours a day on 0800 1111 or at www.childline.org.uk

Image: kalleboo under CC BY 2.0