Christ the King students embrace ‘Helping our Community at Christmas’

The school collected an impressive donation of toys, plus £160 and also dropped an incredible donation of food and toiletries, along with a £40 donation to the Isle of Wight Foodbank

Foodbank donation from Christ the King College

Over the last three weeks we have been running a campaign at Christ the King College, to help causes in our community and beyond.

We are proud to say together we have filled 100 shoe boxes for Samaritan’s Purse – ‘Operation Child’.

Shoebox donations from Christ the King College

We took an impressive donation of toys to Christmas Toy Appeal along with £160 and we also dropped an incredible donation of food and toiletries, along with a £40 donation to the Isle of Wight Foodbank.

Toy donation from Christ the King College

We are humbled by the generosity our families have shown in a bid to help others in our community less fortunate than ourselves.

We know these are difficult times for many families and these donations will help such a lot.

Foodbank donations from Christ the King College

Thank you to you all! Together we can make good things happen.

News shared by Caroline on behalf of Christ the King College. Ed

Friday, 11th December, 2020 2:52pm

By

