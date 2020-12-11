Christ the King students embrace ‘Helping our Community at Christmas’

Over the last three weeks we have been running a campaign at Christ the King College, to help causes in our community and beyond.

We are proud to say together we have filled 100 shoe boxes for Samaritan’s Purse – ‘Operation Child’.

We took an impressive donation of toys to Christmas Toy Appeal along with £160 and we also dropped an incredible donation of food and toiletries, along with a £40 donation to the Isle of Wight Foodbank.

We are humbled by the generosity our families have shown in a bid to help others in our community less fortunate than ourselves.

We know these are difficult times for many families and these donations will help such a lot.

Thank you to you all! Together we can make good things happen.

News shared by Caroline on behalf of Christ the King College. Ed