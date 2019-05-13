Cirque de la Quirk and Kashmir Cafe return to Isle of Wight Festival

Amy shares this latest news on behalf of Isle of Wight Festival. Ed

A new dawn rises over Quirkville; light, once a pale reflection on foibles of the past, now dapples across the land.



The eccentric and nonsensical world of Cirque de la Quirk has announced that it will bring the likes of Chris Tofu, Danny Way and Phibes to the pure shores of the Isle of Wight Festival in June.



Many of the curious have followed the call of absolute bangers to this vibrant utopia. You too have travelled far, wash away the past in the Glitter Shower, seek out the blessings of the Shamans of Silliness and rest a while.



Image: © Jennifer McCord

But not for long… Dash your imagination across the walls of The Colour Inn and dizzy the breeze with a dormant talent at a Circus Quirkshop. Relieve someone of their foot fluff at Sock Wrestling Federation or dance your own off at Boogieblivion…



Explore the wonders, unravel the secrets of Cirque De La Quick and immerse your soul in music played with you in mind.

Kashmir Cafe

Following years of previous success, The Isle of Wight Festival announces the Kashmir Café line up for the 2019 event.

Island favourites Tankus the Henge will headline the Sunday, with special guests Plastic Mermaids.

Plastic Mermaids © Lucy Boynton

Saturday night headliner is Buster Shuffle, with 77:78 closing the Friday night, and Rusty Shackle on the Thursday.



Run by volunteers

A firm favourite at the Isle of Wight Festival, Kashmir Café is run by a passionate team of Island volunteers and all profits go directly to Quay Arts, the Island’s charitable Arts Centre.

We pride ourselves on featuring performances from the very best musicians from the Island, as well as the highest quality acts from across the UK and beyond.



Not just great music

As well as a stunning music line-up, Kashmir Café brings you some of the very best produce the Isle of Wight has to offer, including Island-brewed real ale, gravity-poured from the barrel, Island-roasted fresh coffee and specialist Cherry Beer, all within their beautiful beer garden on site.



Situated in the heart of the festival site, regulars to the Isle of Wight Festival will tell you that Kashmir Café is the perfect drop-in place for music discovery.

Image: © James Bridle for IW Festival