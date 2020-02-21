Cliff fall captured from safe distance raises awareness of cliff edge dangers following recent storms

An Isle of Wight artist, who happened to be walking along the coast with her camera earlier this week, captured a cliff fall in Shanklin.

Trudie Wilson told OnTheWight the experience highlighted to her the dangers of cliff falls at this time of year, particularly following the two recent storms, Dennis and Ciara.

Trudie said,

“As you can see from the photographs the fall included a whole tree which I was fortunate to witness from a safe distance, I managed to capture it as I happened to have a zoom lens on me at the time. “The experience of witnessing the fall was amazing and the noise of the fall was quite something.”

Safety tips when on the coast

The Coastguard offer these few simple safety tips to ensure you keep yourself out of harm’s way on the coast.

Make sure that you are properly equipped for walking along coastal paths. In particular remember to wear sturdy shoes or boots and check the weather forecast and tidal times before you set out.



Carry a fully charged mobile phone, and tell someone where you are going and what time you will be home. Only use the designated paths, take notice of any warning signs and fences in place, be responsible and don’t take any unnecessary risks. Try and keep your dog on a lead near cliffs. If they pick up the scent of an animal or hear something on the coast below it doesn’t take much for them to follow their nose. Above all, if your dog does fall down a cliff or starts getting swept out to sea, please do not attempt to rescue it yourself. Nine times out of ten your dog will rescue itself and return to shore alive, but tragically some owners do not.



Our coastguards are trained in all types of rescue on the coast, including dog rescues. Do not attempt to climb up or down cliffs unless you are properly equipped and trained to do so and do not attempt to climb cliffs as a short cut back to the top.



When standing at the bottom of a cliff, we would always advise people that they shouldn’t stand less than the height of the cliff away. That means that if the cliff is 25 metres high, don’t go closer than 25 metres towards it.

Image: © Trudie Wilson