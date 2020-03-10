Cllr Lilley joins the Island Independents, then called a coward by Cllr Brodie

Cllr Michael Lilley, the Isle of Wight council member for Ryde East, has joined the largest opposition group on the Isle of Wight Council, the Island Independents.

Cllr Lilley was the Independent Green member, one half of the 1957 Group, which he sat on with Cllr Geoff Brodie, the Independent Labour Party member.

Remaining on Corporate Scrutiny Committee

The move has allowed Cllr Lilley to remain on the Corporate Scrutiny Committee as Vice-Chair, a position that he has held for nearly two years.

Cllr Lilley states:

“I have worked collaboratively with the Independent members of the group over the past three years and we share the same values. “I firmly believe that by joining the group, under the leadership of Cllr Debbie Andre, it will give me an even stronger voice and that I will have the best opportunity to grow and develop as a local independent councillor for the benefit of Ryde East residents and the wider Island community.”

Andre: “An asset to the team”

Cllr Debbie Andre said,

“I’m delighted to welcome Cllr Michael Lilley as a member of our group. Michael brings with him a wealth of experience and knowledge, especially in the field of mental health and youth work, and will be an asset to the team. “I am fortunate to lead a group of experienced and dedicated councillors who work hard for local residents in their communities across the island and are well respected. “I offer my full support to Michael and welcome his input on the various committees on which we sit.”

Scrutiny challenged

At tonight’s Corporate Scrutiny Committee (catch up here) Cllr Geoff Brodie, who formed the other half of the 1957 Group that Cllr Lilley has now left, ended the meeting by calling Cllr Lilley a coward.

During question time, Cllr Brodie was invited to read out a question he had tabled for the Chair and Vice Chair. He said,

“Now your committee has a Conservative administration majority, are you the Chair and the leader of the Island Independent group not just providing the cloak of respectability to corporate scrutiny rather than making ? and unrewarded challenge. “For example, your committee now has three Conservative members who are on the administration’s payroll, ie, Chair of Planning Cllr Quirk, Chair of Audit Cllr Tyndall and Chair of Children’s Services Policy and Scrutiny Committee Cllr Churchman, not to mention a fairly recent Cabinet member, Cllr Murwill, as well as the special responsibility allowances that you and the Chair now receive in your grace and favoured positions. “Would it not have been better if you and the Chair stood up the administration and Chief Executive over control of your agenda in the previous two years of opposition control of the committee which may just have secured the confidence of all opposition members.”

Called a coward

Cllr Lilley said he would provide a written response, but Cllr Brodie disputed this. He was stopped by the Cllr Lilley who then closed the meeting.

Cllr Brodie called out “coward”, to which Cllr Mosdell called out “don’t be a bully”. They continued arguing for a few moments then members dispersed from the chamber.