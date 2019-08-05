Come to see the Ventnor Giant mural and share your selfies with us

If you visit Ventnor this summer and take a selfie with the brilliant Ventnor Giant – aka the stunning mural painted on the side of a three-storey building on the High Street – do please share it with us via social media.

The striking mural was designed and created in the summer of 2018 by world-renowned street artist, Phlegm.

Based in London, but hailing from Sheffield, Phlegm was commissioned by Ventnor Exchange as part of the Lift the Lid project (read more about it here). It was created during the 2018 Ventnor Fringe Festival.

© Julian Winslow

It was named as ‘one of best in the world’ by street art agency, StreetArt.Today and has attracted a great deal of international attention over the last year.

#VentnorGiantSelfie

If you come to see the mural, please do share your photos by tagging the image #VentnorGiantSelfie on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

Check out this short teaser film that was filmed and produced by Glasshouse Productions.