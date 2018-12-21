Come visit Shop OnTheWight’s Popup this Saturday – In a real shop!

This weekend Shop OnTheWight are doing a Popup in Union Street Ryde.

We’re delighted to be collaborating with Wyatt & Jack in their great new shop.

Last chance this year

This will be your last chance to buy limited edition ‘Make Vectis Gurt Again’ T-shirts this year.

We’re stunned at how well they’re selling – it’s been great guns online, with over half of the limited edition of 110 having sold already.

As it’s now too close to Christmas post the #MVGA T-shirts out to you, come along and buy one directly and take it home with you.

Pre-wrapped gifts

Not only do they make perfect Christmas presents for you, your loved ones and friends, but they come pre-wrapped in Shop OnTheWight tissue paper, saving you the trouble!

We’ll definitely be there (8 Union Street – what was previously the Fantastic Store) on Saturday from midday until 4pm. We might also be there on Sunday, if we didn’t sell out of the MVGA T-shirts on Saturday – Check back on this article for confirmation.

Wyatt & Jack’s fantastic, desirable bags

Wyatt & Jack is a fantastic Isle of Wight company creating great, desirable bags and accessories from up-cycled material that you’d find at the beach – Bouncy castles; vintage deckchairs; lilos; inflatables – you name it.

They’re forever in fashion magazines as desirable objects, so come along as be amazed at stunning things Wyatt and Jack have created.

We’re really pleased to do this Collab as OnTheWight shares many of values and ethics of Wyatt & Jack – Supporting small local businesses where we can; Ethical trading; and the belief that we should minimise the waste we generate.

Where and when

Even if you’re not going to buy anything, do feel free to pop in and say “Hi”.

Wyatt & Jack

8 Union Street

Ryde

PO33 2DU

Saturday and Sunday midday-4pm or until stock sells out.

Find out more about our friends at Wyatt & Jack via ….

Website

Instagram

Twitter

Facebook