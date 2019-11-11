Confirmed: Brexit Party pull their Isle of Wight candidate from General Election (updated)

Mr Farage told the audience in Hartlepool his decision was made in order to “prevent another referendum”

Read and contribute to the 3 readers' comments ↓

Peter Wiltshire

The Brexit Party have confirmed to OnTheWight that their candidate, Peter Wiltshire, will no longer be standing in the General Election.

The Brexit Party leader, Nigel Farage, announced this afternoon that he would not be standing candidates in the 317 seats that were won by the Conservative Party in 2017.

Mr Farage told an audience of supporters in Hartlepool that his decision was made in order to prevent another referendum.

“With a heavy heart”
A spokesperson for the Brexit Party told OnTheWight,

“Much to our chagrin and with a heavy heart we’re standing down candidates in all areas that were won by Conservatives in 2017.

“We’ve always said we may ask the candidates to stand down, but recognise time, effort and money they have already put into this.”

Wiltshire: Wanted to challenge Seely
Peter Wiltshire told OnTheWight,

“I’m very disappointed, was hoping there might be an exception for the Island, but sadly that’s not the case.

“Looking at the larger Brexit cause, I don’t think Bob Seely is doing a good job and wanted to challenge him on that. I think he’s been let off the hook.

“My commitment to the Island will continue.”

IW Brexit vote
The Isle of Wight had a 72.3 per cent turnout at the EU Referendum in 2016.

Of those who voted, 62 per cent were favour of leaving the EU, 38 per cent against.

Confirmed candidates
This leaves the following candidates who have confirmed they are standing:

The final list of candidates standing will be confirmed on Thursday 14th November.

Register to vote
The General Election takes place on Thursday 12th December 7am-10pm. Poll cards are starting to arrive at Island addresses.

To register to vote, go to the Isle of Wight council’s Website.

Article edit
15:36 comment from Peter Wiltshire added

Monday, 11th November, 2019 3:21pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2niJ

Filed under: Election, Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, Politics

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below must comply with the Commenting 'House Rules' and are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

3 Comments on "Confirmed: Brexit Party pull their Isle of Wight candidate from General Election (updated)"

newest oldest most voted
Alternative Perspective

Arise Lord Farage?

Vote Up3-1Vote Down
11, November 2019 3:33 pm
dujardin

It is up to other parties what they choose to do. However, it is important that each candidate and party stand on their own merits. I don’t think that the public will look favourably upon any suggestion that their votes can be traded between parties in such a manner, like in an 18th century rotten borough.

hmm sounds a little hypocritical now Bob

Vote Up00Vote Down
11, November 2019 4:28 pm
davimel

Very astute move by Mr Farage.. Don’t dilute the Tory votes in safe seats, but go head-on with other constituancies that voted leave but have been ignored by their MP. It will make for a interesting election. I suspect there will be others like me who will now vote tory for the first time ever.

Vote Up1-3Vote Down
11, November 2019 4:24 pm
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*