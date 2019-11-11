Confirmed: Brexit Party pull their Isle of Wight candidate from General Election (updated)

The Brexit Party have confirmed to OnTheWight that their candidate, Peter Wiltshire, will no longer be standing in the General Election.

The Brexit Party leader, Nigel Farage, announced this afternoon that he would not be standing candidates in the 317 seats that were won by the Conservative Party in 2017.

Mr Farage told an audience of supporters in Hartlepool that his decision was made in order to prevent another referendum.

“With a heavy heart”

A spokesperson for the Brexit Party told OnTheWight,

“Much to our chagrin and with a heavy heart we’re standing down candidates in all areas that were won by Conservatives in 2017. “We’ve always said we may ask the candidates to stand down, but recognise time, effort and money they have already put into this.”

Wiltshire: Wanted to challenge Seely

Peter Wiltshire told OnTheWight,

“I’m very disappointed, was hoping there might be an exception for the Island, but sadly that’s not the case. “Looking at the larger Brexit cause, I don’t think Bob Seely is doing a good job and wanted to challenge him on that. I think he’s been let off the hook. “My commitment to the Island will continue.”

IW Brexit vote

The Isle of Wight had a 72.3 per cent turnout at the EU Referendum in 2016.

Of those who voted, 62 per cent were favour of leaving the EU, 38 per cent against.

Confirmed candidates

This leaves the following candidates who have confirmed they are standing:

The final list of candidates standing will be confirmed on Thursday 14th November.

Register to vote

The General Election takes place on Thursday 12th December 7am-10pm. Poll cards are starting to arrive at Island addresses.

To register to vote, go to the Isle of Wight council’s Website.

Article edit

15:36 comment from Peter Wiltshire added