Conservative councillor votes for Labour amendment to reduce Council Tax Rise

From our memory this is the first time a Conservative councillor has voted for a Labour amendment to the annual budget

matthew price at seaclose park

At tonight’s (Wednesday) Isle of Wight council budget meeting, for the first time we can remember, a Conservative councillor voted to support a Labour amendment to the upcoming annual budget.

Cllr Matthew Price told members that he would support Independent Labour councillor for Newport East, Geoff Brodie’s budget amendment, which sought to reduce the proposal to increase Council Tax by 4.99 per cent to just 1.99 per cent (read his proposal).

After hearing the presentations from the ruling Conservatives, Independent Labour, Liberal Democrats and Island Independents, Cllr Price said,

“Voting for any council tax rise is very difficult. It’s not something I ever like doing, it hurts the pockets of every adult individual on the Island and is hard to do that. 

“I’ve listened to the debates tonight and studied with interest all of the proposals and I will actually be supporting Cllr Brodie’s budget this evening, because he has actually come up with something that I consider to be well researched.

“Cllr Brodie has worked on this on his own and, as usual, has come up with some sound arguments. I don’t agree with everything that he says, but I certainly do agree with the ethos that it’s essential to only raise council tax by 1.99 per cent. So at this point I would be supporting Cllr Brodie’s budget.”

Motion fell
Cllr Price went on to vote for Cllr Brodie’s amendment, but it fell due to 21 voting against (that was all other Conservative Cllrs plus Island Independent, Paul Fuller). 16 were in favour (all other opposition Cllrs plus Price) and there was one abstention, Cllr Kilpatrick (con).

Wednesday, 24th February, 2021 8:06pm

By

4 Comments on "Conservative councillor votes for Labour amendment to reduce Council Tax Rise"

chausettes

Imagine a world where we only have pragmatic elected officials like this. Instead we’re stuck with a ruling group who are 0.01% of a Council Tax rise away from being shot-down by voters.

24, February 2021 9:32 pm
Benny C
Wow. Well, he must think it’s an election issue, and he’s probably not wrong. I agree with the sentiment. The reason IOWC are in budget trouble is in many respects a result of poor Councillor governance and failure of senior management to adopt policies which attract the talent needed to balance the books without impacting services. They pay peanuts and this is the result. I do take… Read more »
24, February 2021 9:22 pm
chausettes
Cowes will be OK. Bob Seely’s mates at the yacht clubs snagged nearly a million quid to ‘trial 5G’ as part of ‘Connected Cowes’ for Cowes Week 2021. There’s literally a photo of Bob partying with Prof. Adam Beaumont of AQL on his Twitter account a few years ago, and the Regatta Director at ‘Cowes Week Ltd’ was named as a seconder to Bob’s registration as a… Read more »
24, February 2021 9:41 pm
Eagle eye
The best thing Matt Price can do is become an Independent before the next election and then stand as the next MP for the island. Cllr Price has far more understanding of residents needs than Bob Seely will ever have. Cllr Price would, I believe, work for the island and not his own political ambition. Well done sir for standing up for what you believe is right… Read more »
24, February 2021 9:26 pm
