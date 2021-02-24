Conservative councillor votes for Labour amendment to reduce Council Tax Rise

At tonight’s (Wednesday) Isle of Wight council budget meeting, for the first time we can remember, a Conservative councillor voted to support a Labour amendment to the upcoming annual budget.

Cllr Matthew Price told members that he would support Independent Labour councillor for Newport East, Geoff Brodie’s budget amendment, which sought to reduce the proposal to increase Council Tax by 4.99 per cent to just 1.99 per cent (read his proposal).

After hearing the presentations from the ruling Conservatives, Independent Labour, Liberal Democrats and Island Independents, Cllr Price said,

“Voting for any council tax rise is very difficult. It’s not something I ever like doing, it hurts the pockets of every adult individual on the Island and is hard to do that. “I’ve listened to the debates tonight and studied with interest all of the proposals and I will actually be supporting Cllr Brodie’s budget this evening, because he has actually come up with something that I consider to be well researched. “Cllr Brodie has worked on this on his own and, as usual, has come up with some sound arguments. I don’t agree with everything that he says, but I certainly do agree with the ethos that it’s essential to only raise council tax by 1.99 per cent. So at this point I would be supporting Cllr Brodie’s budget.”



Motion fell

Cllr Price went on to vote for Cllr Brodie’s amendment, but it fell due to 21 voting against (that was all other Conservative Cllrs plus Island Independent, Paul Fuller). 16 were in favour (all other opposition Cllrs plus Price) and there was one abstention, Cllr Kilpatrick (con).