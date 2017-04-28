Conservatives delay selection of prospective parliamentary candidate

The Isle of Wight Conservative Association had planned to hold a selection meeting today (Friday) to decide who would be their prospective parliamentary candidate in the 2017 general election.

Chairman of the association, Cllr Ian Ward, had informed members that only the Executive Group would be making the decision of who was to be selected.

However, an email has been circulated only this morning postponing the selection meeting until after the local council election.

The reason given by Cllr Ward is to “avoid any confusion in people’s mind between the two elections and a lack of clarity over an element of the voting procedure”.

Members’ vote won’t count

Earlier this month, the Association informally stated that current MP Andrew Turner would be their man for the election.

When the selection meeting finally takes place, Cllr Ward has told members they will only be able to give their approval with a show of hands, their vote won’t count.

In his email yesterday (27th April), Cllr Ward said,

“The Executive Committee will vote on whether to support our sitting MP. “The Executive meetings decision is final. Although the Special Instruction says that members will be invited by a show of hands to support the Executive decision, it is only that, ‘ a show of support’ not a vote.”

Email at odds with earlier letter

Yesterday’s email was at odds with a letter sent to all members on 24th April which read,