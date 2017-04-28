Police release image of Ventnor burglar

Police share details of this burglary that took place in Ventnor last month. Ed

Officers have released an image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with an attempted burglary on the Isle of Wight.

At around 10pm on Tuesday 21 March, two men tried to force their way into a flat on Lowtherville Road, Ventnor, but were stopped by the occupants.

One of the men was described as approximately 6ft tall, and wearing a black balaclava and dark clothing.

The second man was described as white, around 5ft 4ins to 5ft 6ins tall, with light brown or blond hair which was curly on top, and brown eyes. He was described as wearing a black snood partially covering his face, a light coloured long sleeve top and grey jogging bottoms.

We are particularly keen to identify the man in the image as we would like to speak to him as part of our enquiries.

Detective Constable Angela Gore said:

“If you recognise the man in this picture, or have any information about this incident that can assist our enquiries then please call us immediately.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact DC Gore on 101, quoting 44170106513, or call the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.