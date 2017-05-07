Isle of Wight Conservative’s pick their MP hopeful

On Friday evening at the Isle of Wight Conservative Association (IWCA) special meeting, Bob Seely was selected as the Conservative’s prospective parliamentary candidate for the 2017 general election on 8th June.

The selection of candidates had been delayed until after the local elections and the shortlist when through several changes this week. Those on the list had included Mark Fox (Island resident and Governor at two schools), Clare Foges (parachuted candidate, who, according to trusted sources had visited the Island twice to talk at IWCA meetings), Alicia Kearns (another parachuted candidate) and Joe Robertson (Islander).

IWC councillor for Central Wight

Bob Seely got through on the first round of voting on Friday evening, with, we believe more than two thirds of the vote.

Just the night before, he was re-elected as Isle of Wight councillor for Central Wight with 1,026 votes – that’s 75.16% of those who voted and 35.85% of all those who could have voted.

Background

In 2005, Bob stood as the Conservative candidate in Broxtowe, Nottingham, coming very close to winning the race with 37.2% of the votes (18,161) – just 2,296 behind the Labour candidate.

He’s been a spin doctor for the Conservatives and a member of the PR team at music channel MTV. Not to mention serving in Iraq in the Territorial Army. Bob’s currently doing a PhD at King’s College, London, where his area of study is non-conventional warfare.

