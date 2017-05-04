Find out --> Who wants your vote <-- on 4th May

All change – another Conservative candidate joins the race

It was a three-horse race, then two, then one and now it’s a two horse race again as Joe Robertson joins the Conservative shortlist for prospective parliamentary candidate.

joe robertson

On Tuesday a shortlist for the role of Conservative prospective parliamentary candidate in the 2017 general election was announced.

This was followed on Wednesday by one of those, Bob Seely, confirming his ambitions to represent Isle of Wight in Westminster.

Later that day, two of his competitors, Mark Fox and Clare Foges, both stepped down for the shortlist.

Joe Robertson joins the race
Rather than the candidacy go directly to Bob Seely, another name has been added to the shortlist.

Joe Robertson.

Having attended Ryde School and BPP University Law School, Joe now works as a solicitor for a Southampton law firm.

Local ambitions
He stood in the 2009 IWC elections in Brading, St Helens & Bembridge, losing to Patrick Joyce and Jonathan Bacon, but attracted over 1,000 votes.

In March 2015 he became deputy chairman (fundraising and membership) for the Isle of Wight Conservative Association.

He is standing for St Helen’s Parish Council in this year’s election.

Special meeting
Members of the Isle of Wight Conservative Association have been called to a Special General Meeting on Friday evening to interview the candidates and make their decision on who should officially enter the general election race for the Conservatives on the Isle of Wight.

It’s thought the decision will be made by around 8pm.

Source: Isle of Wight County Press

.

