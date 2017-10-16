Isle of Wight Conservatives set out their aspirations and target for change

The Corporate Plan – which runs until one year before the end of the Conservatives’ term in power – sets out their aspirations and targets for the coming three and ten years.

Read and contribute to the 2 readers' comments ↓

Change sign and windows

This Wednesday evening members of the Isle of Wight council will be debating the proposed 2017 to 2020 Isle of Wight Council Corporate Plan.

The plan, created by the Isle of Wight Conservative administration, is titled ‘Our Island | Our Vision’ and runs until one year before the end of their term in power.

The plan features a foreword by Leader of the Isle of Wight council, Cllr Dave Stewart, in which he explains the vision, “is for the Isle of Wight to be an inspiring place in which to grow up, work, live and visit”.

Targets for change
As well as highlighting their aspirations for change, the plan includes three and ten year targets by the Conservatives, such as reducing the number of under 20 year olds living in poverty from 20.7% in 2014, to 16% in 2027.

They also want to increase the percentage of residents who are “very or fairly satisfied with the way the Isle of Wight council runs things” from 39% in 2015, to 70% in 2027.

Other aspirations include reducing the number of NEETS (16 to 18 years old Not in Education, Employment of Training) from 2.8% in 2015, to 1% in 2027 (something the Island is already ahead of national average with).

The plan
You can read more of the targets from page 20 in the document below. Click on the full screen icon to see larger version.


Image: dominiccampbell under CC BY 2.0

Location map
View the location of this story.

Monday, 16th October, 2017 9:18am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2fIC

Filed under: Budget Cuts, Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight Council, Isle of Wight News

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave a Reply

2 Comments on "Isle of Wight Conservatives set out their aspirations and target for change"

Email updates?
Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Colin
I do love the page 3 item; 5000 more jobs and 18% increase in average wage. Would the council please share with us how exactly this will be acheived by anything that the council are able to do. The average wage over 10 years will probably rise by that amount accounting for inflation anyway. You might as well promise to improve the weather for all the effect… Read more »
Vote Up1Vote Down 
16, October 2017 9:50 am
Suruk the Slightly Miffed

I’m curious about the Council’s goal to increase the number of Band D homes by 3000 by 2027.

These are homes few on average IW wages could afford.

Particularly concerning as they have no goals for the number of Band A, B or C homes.

Vote Up0Vote Down 
16, October 2017 10:23 am
wpDiscuz
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*