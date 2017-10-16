Isle of Wight Conservatives set out their aspirations and target for change

This Wednesday evening members of the Isle of Wight council will be debating the proposed 2017 to 2020 Isle of Wight Council Corporate Plan.

The plan, created by the Isle of Wight Conservative administration, is titled ‘Our Island | Our Vision’ and runs until one year before the end of their term in power.

The plan features a foreword by Leader of the Isle of Wight council, Cllr Dave Stewart, in which he explains the vision, “is for the Isle of Wight to be an inspiring place in which to grow up, work, live and visit”.

Targets for change

As well as highlighting their aspirations for change, the plan includes three and ten year targets by the Conservatives, such as reducing the number of under 20 year olds living in poverty from 20.7% in 2014, to 16% in 2027.

They also want to increase the percentage of residents who are “very or fairly satisfied with the way the Isle of Wight council runs things” from 39% in 2015, to 70% in 2027.

Other aspirations include reducing the number of NEETS (16 to 18 years old Not in Education, Employment of Training) from 2.8% in 2015, to 1% in 2027 (something the Island is already ahead of national average with).

The plan

You can read more of the targets from page 20 in the document below. Click on the full screen icon to see larger version.





Image: dominiccampbell under CC BY 2.0

