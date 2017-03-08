Only 2% of Isle of Wight 16-17 year olds classed as NEETs

The council share this latest news. Ed

New figures show the Isle of Wight, at 98 per cent, is ahead of the south east and national averages for 16 and 17 year olds taking part in education, employment and training.

The three month figures for November 2016 to January 2017 show that of the 2,868 young Islanders in the age group, two per cent are classified as not in education, employment or training (NEET).

This compares to a figure of 2.4 per cent for the south east and 2.7 per cent nationally.

Determined to improve the figures further

Isle of Wight Council Executive member for children’s services, Councillor Chris Whitehouse, said:

“This achievement is a reflection of a collective effort by our Island Futures staff on the Island supported by colleagues in Hampshire, in schools, the college and training providers. “We are determined the figures will continue to get better and our young people are fully supported, advised and encouraged to make the very best of the opportunities for them in education, training and employment. “I would like to congratulate and thank our dedicated staff who are doing so much in this vital area – and our young people who are showing great drive and commitment.”

