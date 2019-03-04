Consultation on Isle of Wight primary school closure begins today

A consultation into the potential closure of a West Wight primary school has been formally announced and will begin today (Monday).

Earlier this month, the Isle of Wight Council announced its preferred option to deal with falling student numbers in the West Wight would be the closure of All Saints’ Primary School.

The school has just eight pupils enrolled to start this September, and could close its doors for good this summer.

Brading: Have got to look at education standards

Cabinet member for children’s services, Cllr Paul Brading, said he would consider three factors when deciding any school’s future — geographical location, pupil numbers and performance.

All Saints’ was rated ‘requires improvement’ at its last three Ofsted inspections, and has not been judged ‘good’ for more than a decade.

Cllr Brading said:

“Numbers of students are dropping. There are only 60 children starting school this September in the West Wight, and that will affect all of the schools going forward. “I have got to look at the education standards in the West Wight, as well as geographical viability with falling numbers.”

Have your say

He said he encouraged all parents to be involved in the consultation. More details about how to respond will be issued on Monday.

Parents say their children are thriving at the school and have vowed to fight any plans to close it.

A petition to save the school has been signed by more than 800 people.

Cabinet meeting

The next meeting of the cabinet, on 14th March, will be held at the West Wight Sports Centre, Freshwater.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations and additions may be been made by OnTheWight. Ed