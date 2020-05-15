Contact Tracing App: Isle of Wight’s experiences to be shared with Government

Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Bob Seely, and IW Council Leader, Dave Stewart have informed Health Ministers they are happy to share their experiences about the Contact Tracing App and wider test and trace programme to inform the national roll out of the app.

In a joint letter to Health Secretary, Matt Hancock, and Health Minister, Nadine Dorries, Bob and Dave said they were compiling, with local partners, a detailed portfolio of learning from their experience of engaging the local community in using the App as well as the wider test and trace programme to inform the forthcoming national rollout of the App. This is with the supportive Central Government.

25 people per day being tested

The letter – written a week after the App was rolled out on the Island – said uptake had been strong on the Island with the overwhelming majority of downloads from the Island. An average of 25 people per day were being tested for Coronavirus after reporting it through the app.

The IW representatives said they were ready and able to engage with colleagues in Parliament, Local Government, NHS and Public Health when needed and encourage them to play their part.

Feedback from Islanders

Islanders have been providing feedback to the NHSX team to help them shape the App before it is rolled out to the rest of the country.

The Island’s MP and IW Council Leader said they were pleased the Island community could do its bit to help the rest of the country, whilst also making Islanders safer.

Helping the rest of the country

They said that being at least a fortnight ahead of the rest of country in terms of the trace and testing programme, they were well placed to continue supporting initial phases ahead of national rollouts, and in doing so not just make the Isle of Wight community even safer, but also continue to help the rest of the country.

