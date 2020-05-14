Contact Tracing App: 73,000 downloads so far, with ‘significant number’ by Islanders

Isle of Wight MP says not all the 73,000 will be Island downloads, but that Island has downloaded the App in “significant numbers”

enter postcode screen on contact tracing app

At today’s daily Government briefing, Grant Shapps, the Secretary of State for Transport, said there had been 73,000 downloads of the Contact Tracing App, which has been rolled out on the Isle of Wight.

Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Bob Seely, said,

“The latest download figures announced live at the 5pm Daily Briefing show the very strong engagement and response from the Island.

“Not all the 73k or so downloads will be Islanders, and some Islanders have downloaded more than once, but the consensus is that the Island has downloaded the app in significant numbers, and our use will drive understanding of it.”

Seely: “We have kept Islanders safer, earlier”
Bob went on to say,

“It’s important to remember that the Trace and Test programme is not only about the App, but about the entire programme to keep us safe. By getting this Trace and Test programme early, we have kept Islanders safer, earlier.

“In addition, the Island is helping the NHS with both technical but also real-world solutions to make sure the App and the Trace and Test scheme can help the rest of the UK.

“We need to keep downloading the App, making sure it is on, keep sending feedback on the feedback form and by doing that, help the rest of the UK to support the NHS – and care homes – and to stay healthy.”

Fenders

Yes, I heard Minister for Transport, Grant Shapps, announce this on television this afternoon. The Government must be delighted, as I am sure Bob Seely must be.

In appreciation will the island now, without further delay, be receiving its island deal funding?

14, May 2020 7:16 pm
Benji Smith
Imagine developing an app that reassures people about whether they’ll catch COVID or not, only to fail to accurately let us know how much uptake it actually has here. Goodness knows what percentage of the reported uptake is the consequence of errors. Either way, 73k is 51.6% of the Island. It looks like the govt has to reassure potential users a lot more if it wishes to… Read more »
14, May 2020 6:54 pm
wellsm

“if it wishes to force us out of lockdown with an excuse”

Oh dear, how you jolly band of naysayers like to read in stuff that isn’t there. Talk about fake news and rumour mongering.

14, May 2020 8:35 pm
susan
Benjamin, for heavens sake, the app does NOT tell you wether or not you will catch COVID-19 or not! It ‘might’ tell you if you have been in contact with someone with the virus, providing you have been in close proximity for 15 minutes, by which time it is too late, because you will have either caught the virus or not. IT DOES NOT PREVENT YOU FROM… Read more »
14, May 2020 9:25 pm

