Contact Tracing App: 73,000 downloads so far, with ‘significant number’ by Islanders

At today’s daily Government briefing, Grant Shapps, the Secretary of State for Transport, said there had been 73,000 downloads of the Contact Tracing App, which has been rolled out on the Isle of Wight.
Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Bob Seely, said,
“The latest download figures announced live at the 5pm Daily Briefing show the very strong engagement and response from the Island.
“Not all the 73k or so downloads will be Islanders, and some Islanders have downloaded more than once, but the consensus is that the Island has downloaded the app in significant numbers, and our use will drive understanding of it.”
Seely: “We have kept Islanders safer, earlier”
Bob went on to say,
“It’s important to remember that the Trace and Test programme is not only about the App, but about the entire programme to keep us safe. By getting this Trace and Test programme early, we have kept Islanders safer, earlier.
“In addition, the Island is helping the NHS with both technical but also real-world solutions to make sure the App and the Trace and Test scheme can help the rest of the UK.
“We need to keep downloading the App, making sure it is on, keep sending feedback on the feedback form and by doing that, help the rest of the UK to support the NHS – and care homes – and to stay healthy.”
Thursday, 14th May, 2020 6:40pm
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2nFj
Filed under: Featured, Government, Health, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News
