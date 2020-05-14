Contact Tracing App: 73,000 downloads so far, with ‘significant number’ by Islanders

At today’s daily Government briefing, Grant Shapps, the Secretary of State for Transport, said there had been 73,000 downloads of the Contact Tracing App, which has been rolled out on the Isle of Wight.

Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Bob Seely, said,

“The latest download figures announced live at the 5pm Daily Briefing show the very strong engagement and response from the Island. “Not all the 73k or so downloads will be Islanders, and some Islanders have downloaded more than once, but the consensus is that the Island has downloaded the app in significant numbers, and our use will drive understanding of it.”

Seely: “We have kept Islanders safer, earlier”

Bob went on to say,