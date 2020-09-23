Coronavirus area risk level rises to Medium on Isle of Wight Test and Trace App (update 2)

Users of the Covid-19 Test and Trace App have been alerted that the previously ‘low risk’ has now moved up to ‘medium risk’.

The change comes as five new cases of Coronavirus have been recorded in the last 24 hours on the Isle of Wight, a rate per 100,000 of 3.546, or a weekly rate of 6.383 (as there have been four other cases in the last seven days).

bringing the total to 455, a cumulative rate of per 100,000 population of 320.9.

What it means

The App tells people,

“This means your local authority, or a neighbouring local authority, has higher levels of coronavirus (Covid-19) than other parts of the country.”

As to what this means to the Isle of Wight is currently unclear.

Seeking answers

News OnTheWight contacted the IWC media office to try and find some clarity, but they weren’t able to provide answers immediately – they say they’re looking into it.

We specifically asked them:

It says ‘your local authority or a neighbouring one has higher levels of infection than other parts of the country. a) Is it the Isle of Wight it’s referring to?

b) If not IW, which of the local authorities near to us?

Comparison with neighbours

Trying to interpret the App’s message, we looked into figures for neighbouring local authorities.

Southampton local authority has 1,104 confirmed cases, with a rate per 100,000 of 437.2.

Portsmouth currently have 638 confirmed cases, with a rate per 100,000 of 296.9.

The top level data for New Forest district (Lymington-Yarmouth ferry goes) is not available but comes under Hampshire, which has 5,796 confirmed cases and a rate per 100,000 of 419.2.

What to do if ‘medium risk level’

The Government definition and advice for ‘medium risk’ reads:

This means your local authority, or a neighbouring local authority, has higher levels of coronavirus (Covid-19) than other parts of the country. The local authority may be taking additional actions to manage outbreaks and reduce community spread of the virus. This may include enhanced communication around the importance of social distancing, washing your hands and other preventative measures. Please follow the relevant local advice. You should continue to follow the latest official government guidance to help control the virus. To protect yourself and others, when you leave home you must:

keep washing your hands regularly

wear a face covering over your nose and mouth in enclosed spaces

stay at least a metre away from people not in your household

If you’re feeling unwell, get a test and do not leave home for at least 10 days.

For more information see the Government’s Covid-19 Website.

