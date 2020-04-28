Coronavirus: How long does it survive on different surfaces?

There has been a lot of discussion circulating on social media as to how long Coronavirus (Covid-19) can survive on different surfaces.

It’s not always easy for people to find what they are looking for on the Internet, so after being asked the question by one of our readers, OnTheWight thought it would be useful to share the answers from a trusted source.

The World Health Organisation state:

The most important thing to know about Coronavirus on surfaces is that they can easily be cleaned with common household disinfectants that will kill the virus. Studies have shown that the COVID-19 virus can survive for: – up to 72 hours on plastic and stainless steel – less than 4 hours on copper and – less than 24 hours on cardboard. As, always clean your hands with an alcohol-based hand rub or wash them with soap and water. Avoid touching your eyes, mouth, or nose.

Find out more from trusted sources

The WHO has a great FAQ on their Website with loads of helpful information about Covid-19, including whether you can catch C19 from pets, and how to safely do your grocery shopping.

Full Fact is also another great place to find fact-checked information in relation to Covid-19 – the UK’s independent fact checking charity has a team of fact checkers who find, expose and counter the harm bad information does.

You can also find practical advice on the UK Government Website – follow the link and scroll down to the collapsable menu under ‘Guidance and support’.

See also OnTheWight’s explainer article on understanding the Covid-19 figures that are released by NHS England and Public Health England.

A call to arms to all readers:

Trusted news from OnTheWight needs your support

Government Covid-19 guidance: Stay home and stay safe

Wash your hands thoroughly and frequently (video tips).



Social distancing

It is recommended that you maintain at least a two metre gap (about 6.5ft) from people who are not from your household.



Seeking advice

Use the NHS 111 online coronavirus service that can tell if you need medical help and advise you what to do.



Image: Kelly Sikkema under CC BY 2.0