Coronavirus outbreak in Isle of Wight care home: Health chief ‘no more concerned than normal’

An outbreak of Covid-19 has occurred in an Isle of Wight care home — but the Island’s director of public health says he is no more concerned than normal.

In a meeting of the Isle of Wight Council’s first Local Outbreak Engagement Board, it was said a care home had reported the outbreak between 21st and 27th September.

Two or more confirmed cases at the same location

The number of cases recorded and location of the care home has not been revealed, but an outbreak in a care home, as described by Isle of Wight Council papers, is two or more confirmed cases at the same location within a 14-day period among staff and residents.

Figures from the council’s public health team show the total number of care homes on the Island to have recorded an outbreak since the start of the Coronavirus lockdown is now 33. Compared to 18 in Portsmouth and 36 in Southampton.

Bryant: Much more heightened sense of awareness of Covid

Despite the outbreak, Simon Bryant, the Island’s director of public heath, has said care homes are used to dealing with outbreaks of respiratory diseases with a much more heightened sense of awareness of Covid now.

Speaking after the meeting, he said:

“[There is] a cause for concern as there are vulnerable residents in care homes but are we even more concerned? No. “We are concerned in the normal way, we want to protect our residents and make sure they are safe and we are doing all we can. “I am concerned about every care home situation and every single outbreak because that means something has happened to spread that virus, but in that particular case I am not overtly more worried than I would be.”

Stewart: Better equipped to deal with the outbreaks

Cllr Dave Stewart, leader of the Isle of Wight Council, added the volumes of PPE bought at the start of the first wave of Covid, meant there should be fewer problems to access it for those care homes that need it.

He said:

“We are better equipped to deal with the outbreaks but that does not mean there will not be one and we have to be ready for it.”

A letter was sent to care homes across the country last month by the Department of Health and Social Care’s director of adult social care delivery, Stuart Miller, warning of a rise in Covid cases in care homes again and urged bosses to take the necessary action to prevent and limit outbreaks.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations and additions may be been made by OnTheWight. Ed

Image: Cristian Newman under CC BY 2.0