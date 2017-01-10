Council Executive to consider new parking strategy for the Isle of Wight

Members of the Isle of Wight Executive will be considering a long-awaited document this week.
The draft Parking Strategy is the outcome of stakeholder and public consultations conducted last year. The paper recommends the Executive “accept the draft strategy as supported by the public consultation as the final strategy” (see the highlights).
Parking is a big earner for the council, with income in excess of £4m per annum, but it’s a subject, like ferries and dog mess, that is taken very seriously by Islanders.
Creating the strategy
Consultants, White Young Green, were appointed to develop a parking strategy for the next four years.
The strategy will seek to provide:
- Greater support for local residents and visitors
- Support for local businesses
- A reduction in traffic congestion
- An improved local environment, including reduced carbon emissions
- Optimised and more reliable streams of income
- Develop local implementation plans in key areas
White Young Green consulted with town and parish councils, business associations and local transport operators; as well as gathering extensive information for on and off street car parking provision, car park usage and ticketing, and a detailed review of parking policy.
They also modelled potential future demand and carried out detailed parking surveys at key locations across the Isle of Wight.
Judging by the survey results in the papers below, around 180 people completed the online survey. That’s 0.0012% of the population.
Public in favour of recommendations
88.54% of those responding to the public consultation stated they either did not have a preference or agreed or strongly agreed with the recommendations made.
The paper claims, “The results show that public clearly responding to the survey are very supportive of the general recommendations made by the draft strategy”.
Highlights
Some of the highlights of the strategy document include:
- Implement measures to control the supply, maintenance, pricing strategy, payment method and enforcement
- Develop local strategies based on supply and demand
- Work with town and parish council to negate the conflicts between shoppers and communters
- Ensure correct signage to direct to short/long term parking
- Review payment methods to ensure flexible enough for shoppers
- Introduce real-time information boards indicating how many spaces are in town centre and commercial car parks
- Long-stay parking should be prioritised on sites further away from shopping and commercial centres as well as those located in close proximity to the ferry terminals and train stations
- Continue providing parking permits and visitor permits
- Controlled Parking Zones (CPZ) should be considered in areas with supply and demand is evidenced
- Consider provision of free on-street short-stay parking (up to one hour, with no return within two hours) at parking locations in or near shopping or commercial centres
- Consistent pricing strategy across all car parks – reviewed annually
- Cost of parking permits should be reviewed annually
- The current cost of parking permits was considered ‘reasonable’
- Develop a parking enforcement strategy to ensure restrictions and tariff are compiled with
- Parking guidelines for developments should be created
- Ensure suitable provision for electric car charging
- Existing parking capacity across the Island sufficient during the day but have capacity issues at night when parking charges do not apply
- Council should seek to provide additional parking where excessive parking stress is properly identified, which would help reduce congestion and searching times.
The paper
Full details can be found in the papers below. Click on the full screen icons to see larger versions.
Tuesday, 10th January, 2017 8:24am
By Sally Perry
lardi
10.Jan.2017 12:57pm
This looks like an expensive consultant report which states the flipping obvious and does not recommend any significant improvements beyond tinkering with the present arrangements.
Colin
10.Jan.2017 1:08pm
Well, there’s a bit of bed-time reading for our councillors. What with the other stuff to read up on for this weeks exec meeting, I wonder if they will all bother.
Interesting to see that less than 200 people bothered to reply to the survey. As one of those 200 I found it to be far too simplified.
An interesting point in SR9 (method of paying for ticket). Many mainland car parks operate a pay when you return system so that you are not restricted by prepayment. This would be a sensible idea to adopt at some car parks; Ryde Arena car park springs to mind as often those going to the mainland sometimes overstay because of missed/late ferries/shopping trips which take longer then expected, etc. This would take the guesswork out of a prepayment ticket and indeed could increase revenue. Indeed it is a fairer system as you only pay for the time you are there. Win-win there maybe?
SR14 Tourist permit would now appear to be increased to £39.25 for a seven day stay which is still exhorbitant imo. However it would appear that it will now include on-street parking as well. I wonder how long the last bit will be allowed to stay for?
With some areas taking responsibility for car parking (Ventnor TC runs four carparks at significantly cheaper rates) it does somewhat defeat the aim of an All Island policy.
Still, it’s been a useful exercise to spend more money on consultants who recommend that more studies take place by, er, more consultants. I wonder how much was spent on this report then?
tiki
10.Jan.2017 3:15pm
Sad really that only 180 people bothered to complete the survey, yet everyone will have an opinion. It really can’t have any influence on the decision making. Yes, I filled it in!
JohnR
10.Jan.2017 3:19pm
Wouldn’t be so bad if you had parking bays wide enough to take todays vehicles and not Austin A40’s, original Mini’s etc.
tr
10.Jan.2017 4:01pm
I do agree John R.
all you hear is ‘the bays are constructed to a standard size’ when what you really want, especially those of us who are now less than agile, is to be able to open the flippin doors. it makes matters worse when the next space is occupied by someone who wants to be close to you, and so has parked right on the line.
Oh for the standard they have in the US, after all, with enough space in the standard bay, you wouldn’t need special designated spaces for wheelchair users, or for parents with prams….
dave
11.Jan.2017 8:15am
I’m pleased to see a recommendation for limited time parking in or near commercial centres. Too many vehicles are parked for days at a time when they are not being used and shop workers are leaving their cars on streets for the whole of the time they are at work. 2 hour restrictions would be more than adequate.
Islander
11.Jan.2017 11:03am
Picking up on dave’s comment. Why not have a limited parking disc allowing up to an hour parking, topped up by meter if longer stay.
Often a short stop less than 30mins is needed.
The disc could be bought for say £10/month; more convenient and easy. If we aren’t carefull, motorists will desert nthe High Street and use ‘one stop’ supermarkets with parking.
High Street Shopkeeper
11.Jan.2017 11:23am
Islander: “If we aren’t careful, motorists will desert the High Street and use ‘one stop’ supermarkets with parking”…
Actually they are already in their droves and that is one of the reasons for the decline in small High Street shops.
What is needed is more ideas for making parking in town centres more attractive (and affordable)for our customers.
Richard W
11.Jan.2017 12:35pm
Yes I think this is a very valid point and something Councils need to seriously look at – look at Ventnor at the moment, I cant remember in the recent past so many empty premises!