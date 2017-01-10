Council Executive to consider new parking strategy for the Isle of Wight

Members of the Isle of Wight Executive will be considering a long-awaited document this week.

The draft Parking Strategy is the outcome of stakeholder and public consultations conducted last year. The paper recommends the Executive “accept the draft strategy as supported by the public consultation as the final strategy” (see the highlights).

Parking is a big earner for the council, with income in excess of £4m per annum, but it’s a subject, like ferries and dog mess, that is taken very seriously by Islanders.

Creating the strategy

Consultants, White Young Green, were appointed to develop a parking strategy for the next four years.

The strategy will seek to provide:

Greater support for local residents and visitors

Support for local businesses

A reduction in traffic congestion

An improved local environment, including reduced carbon emissions

Optimised and more reliable streams of income

Develop local implementation plans in key areas

White Young Green consulted with town and parish councils, business associations and local transport operators; as well as gathering extensive information for on and off street car parking provision, car park usage and ticketing, and a detailed review of parking policy.

They also modelled potential future demand and carried out detailed parking surveys at key locations across the Isle of Wight.

Judging by the survey results in the papers below, around 180 people completed the online survey. That’s 0.0012% of the population.

Public in favour of recommendations

88.54% of those responding to the public consultation stated they either did not have a preference or agreed or strongly agreed with the recommendations made.

The paper claims, “The results show that public clearly responding to the survey are very supportive of the general recommendations made by the draft strategy”.

Highlights

Some of the highlights of the strategy document include:

Implement measures to control the supply, maintenance, pricing strategy, payment method and enforcement

Develop local strategies based on supply and demand

Work with town and parish council to negate the conflicts between shoppers and communters

Ensure correct signage to direct to short/long term parking

Review payment methods to ensure flexible enough for shoppers

Introduce real-time information boards indicating how many spaces are in town centre and commercial car parks

Long-stay parking should be prioritised on sites further away from shopping and commercial centres as well as those located in close proximity to the ferry terminals and train stations

Continue providing parking permits and visitor permits

Controlled Parking Zones (CPZ) should be considered in areas with supply and demand is evidenced

Consider provision of free on-street short-stay parking (up to one hour, with no return within two hours) at parking locations in or near shopping or commercial centres

Consistent pricing strategy across all car parks – reviewed annually

Cost of parking permits should be reviewed annually

The current cost of parking permits was considered ‘reasonable’

Develop a parking enforcement strategy to ensure restrictions and tariff are compiled with

Parking guidelines for developments should be created

Ensure suitable provision for electric car charging

Existing parking capacity across the Island sufficient during the day but have capacity issues at night when parking charges do not apply

Council should seek to provide additional parking where excessive parking stress is properly identified, which would help reduce congestion and searching times.

The paper

Full details can be found in the papers below. Click on the full screen icons to see larger versions.







Summary of the draft parking strategy Paper J Appendix 1 (PDF)



Summary of the draft parking strategy Paper J Appendix 1 (Text)









Isle of Wight draft parking strategy (PDF)



Isle of Wight draft parking strategy (Text)









Parking Strategy Consultation Results (PDF)



Parking Strategy Consultation Results (Text)



Image: andyarthur under CC BY 2.0

