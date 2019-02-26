Council leader’s silence after promising response to planned cuts on cross-Solent travel scheme

At January’s Isle of Wight council full council meeting, Islander Steve Gibbs presented the petition he had set up in opposition to the IWC’s plans to cut Cross Solent travel scheme (catch up here).

At the meeting, the Leader of the Isle of Wight council, Cllr Dave Stewart, said he was “Happy to reply in writing”. Steve tells OnTheWight that to date, Cllr Stewart has failed to do that.

Background

Over 3,300 residents signed the petition to oppose plans to cut £60,000 per annum funding for cross-Solent travel for those Islanders receiving cancer treatment or renal dialysis on the mainland.

A few days after the meeting (on 20th January), Steve emailed Cllr Stewart his questions as a reminder. Five weeks later and still no response from the Conservative leader of the Isle of Wight council.

“Devastating cuts”

In his address to the full council meeting, Steve laid out the impact of the “devastating cuts to health and social care”, adding that the decision should be a moral one not a financial one, going on to say that the cuts represent a “certain death sentence” for those unable to afford cross-Solent travel for treatment not offered on the Island.

Steve’s email to Cllr Stewart read:

Last council meeting on the 16th January 2019, I presented a petition on the Cross Solent Travel Scheme. I am grateful that you accepted the petition and it was unanimously approved. Firstly, I wish to apologise if this discussion caused any heartache to you or any member of your cabinet that was never my intention (As reported by the press). Secondly, you advised that if I had any questions for you to put them in writing which I am now doing so. This service was originally run by the NHS but axed in 2006 by the CCG. In the meeting Councillor Whitehouse suggested that the NHS take the scheme back is that possible and if so is in the interim will the council guarantee the funding as this wont be a quick process Has a Impact risk assessment taken place and if so can the public view the document if not why not please? Will the public be able to view the consultation? Can some of the investment from property income be used to fund the Travel scheme ? Do you agree that even there is subsidised ferry travel available that the cost is a significant part of someones income on benefits?

You can watch Steve’s address to the full council on YouTube

OnTheWight has written to Cllr Stewart to ask why he has failed to respond to the questions as he said he would do. We’ll update this article once we hear back.

Image: smemon under CC BY 2.0