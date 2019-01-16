Live reporting: Isle of Wight council debate Newport parking petition, Law Centre, cross-Solent travel scheme and more

Tonight (Wednesday) sees the November Isle of Wight full council meeting take place at County Hall from 6pm. As usual, OnTheWight will be reporting live.

There’s a long agenda at tonight’s meeting (see below). As well as presentation of petitions on the closure threat of the Law Centre, proposed new Newport and overnight parking charges and cross Solent travel scheme).

The councillors will also be asked to consider the Proposed Creation of a New Combined Fire Authority for Hampshire, Isle of Wight, Portsmouth and Southampton (Paper C); Adoption of the Revised Policy Statement of Licensing Policy (Paper D); Adoption of the Revised Policy Statement of Principles (Paper E); Reports of the Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Resources on (a) Pay Policy (Paper F) and (b) Increase in Long Term Empty Property Premiums (Paper G).

There are also several motions from councillors as well as amendments on all those motions.

Cllr Brodie asks why a private security company has been paid to go through members of the public’s bags and how much it cost.

CEO John Metcalfe explains some cllrs had made comments from last meeting about banners being unfurled over their heads, so introduced new system. SIA accredited security officers have to have the right level of training. Had to make sure meeting could take place in a safe and proper manner.

Cllr Brodie said he has difficulty staying in chamber for long period due to epilepsy. He feels discriminated against as meetings extended

John Metcalfe and Helen Miles (head of legal) have not responded to his calls for motions to be brought forward so why can’t health and safety of member can be treated in same way?

Helen Miles replies but not on mic, so can’t hear her response.

The Agenda

