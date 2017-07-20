Council warning about grounded motoryacht on Sandown beach

The council share this update on the grounded motoryacht on Sandown beach. Ed

The Isle of Wight Council is advising members of the public to stay away from a section of beach at Sandown as a precautionary measure while removal is undertaken of a 36ft motor cruiser which ran aground offshore overnight (Wednesday).

The section of beach stretches 300 yards either side of Eastern Gardens.

Contractors acting for the council will be on site to advise members of the public.

The incident is being investigated by the Maritime and Coastguard Agency and the council (from a shoreline management perspective).

Recreation and public spaces manager, Lee Matthews, said:

“This is a precautionary measure while the condition of the vessel is investigated, its removal undertaken, and with a view to containment of any fuel present.”

Image: © Pete Box from Wight Sky Cam

Location map

View the location of this story.