Council warning about grounded motoryacht on Sandown beach

The incident is being investigated by the Maritime and Coastguard Agency and the council (from a shoreline management perspective).

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

grounded boat

The council share this update on the grounded motoryacht on Sandown beach. Ed

The Isle of Wight Council is advising members of the public to stay away from a section of beach at Sandown as a precautionary measure while removal is undertaken of a 36ft motor cruiser which ran aground offshore overnight (Wednesday).

The section of beach stretches 300 yards either side of Eastern Gardens.

Contractors acting for the council will be on site to advise members of the public.

The incident is being investigated by the Maritime and Coastguard Agency and the council (from a shoreline management perspective).

Recreation and public spaces manager, Lee Matthews, said:

“This is a precautionary measure while the condition of the vessel is investigated, its removal undertaken, and with a view to containment of any fuel present.”

Image: © Pete Box from Wight Sky Cam

Location map
View the location of this story.

Thursday, 20th July, 2017 3:54pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2fu9

Filed under: Featured, Isle of Wight Council, Isle of Wight News, Sandown

Print Friendly

.

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Add comment

Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*