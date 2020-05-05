Councillor funds further education learning for three Islanders

POA Learning on the Isle of Wight are delighted to announce that with thanks to the generosity of local Councillor, Vanessa Churchman they are able to offer three Islanders the opportunity to complete their level 2 functional skills in English or Mathematics.

An advocate of POA Learning

Councillor Churchman, who represents the Havenstreet, Ashey and Haylands ward on the Island has agreed to fund the learners through their qualification.

She is an advocate of POA Learning, keeping up to date with POA Learnings newsletters and activities and believes in providing opportunities and education to local people.

Offer came out of the blue

Dave Logan, Centre Manager said,

“I am incredibly grateful to Councillor Churchman for her very generous offer, which came out of the blue.”

Confirming the offer will go to good use, he continued,

“I hope that this will allow us to provide some vital learning to people who otherwise might not have had the opportunity. “I am pleased that we are continuing to teach in this difficult time and I appreciate Councillor Churchman’s offer to help with this it may make a real difference to somebody.”

Find out more

POA Learning continue to offer learning opportunities and have a number of free, online courses available on their Website, as well as the functional skills in Mathematics and English, please contact us for further details.

News shared by Dave on behalf of POA Learning. Ed

Image: Green Chameleon under CC BY 2.0