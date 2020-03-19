Plans for vineyard to join Isle of Wight Distillery

A winery could be joining the Isle of Wight Distillery at the Wishing Well site at Pondwell.

Vines have already been planted by Rosemary Vineyard and have started producing grapes.

Now a planning application has been submitted, asking the Isle of Wight Council for permission to build a winery next to the former pub, now the home of Mermaid Gin producer, the Isle of Wight Distillery.

Rosemary Vineyard and visitor centre is currently situated in Ashey. However, the current site has planning permission for 140 houses.

Vines planted at Pondwell

A few acres of vines have been planted on the Pondwell site but it is not as large as the former site. More vines are envisaged by the applicant.

According to a design and access statement, the mixed agricultural and tourism development would help Rosemary Vineyard owner Conrad Gauntlett establish the replacement winery business, which would serve the proven demand for this type of niche tourism.

Eco-pods

A new eco-pod system was approved to be built as well on the Pondwell site, near Nettlestone, to expand the existing tourist attraction.

A two-bedroom flat is also proposed above the winery to serve as a managerial property to comply with licensing requirements.

Comments on the application can be made until 16th April.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations and additions may be been made by OnTheWight. Ed

