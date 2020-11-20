Isle of Wight Councillor votes against her own motion after Leader changes it

The councillor’s motions was to ‘put the wellbeing of residents at the heart of placemaking’, but after the leader changed it, she refused to vote for it. Details within

Go directly to add to the reader's comment ↓

Julie Jones-Evans looking into camera

An Isle of Wight councillor voted against her own motion on Wednesday night after it was changed to something she could not agree with.

Asking the Isle of Wight Council to ‘put the wellbeing of residents at the heart of placemaking in our towns and villages’, Cllr Julie Jones-Evans was looking for support on her motion.

Told to ‘shut up’
During the September full council meeting, time ran out to discuss her motion after someone told her to ‘shut up’ while she was presenting it.

At Wednesday’s meeting (catch up here) Cllr Jones-Evans said she would not go over what she had previously said as ‘clearly some members found it boring’ .

Stewart changed the motion
Cllr Dave Stewart, leader, proposed to change the motion to say the council would ‘continue’ to put the wellbeing of residents at the heart of placemaking.

He said while he agreed with Cllr Jones-Evans over the importance of wellbeing, the administration had already been doing taking the issue into account.

Jones-Evans: “We will continue to do it poorly”
Cllr Jones-Evans said she could not accept the motion as she did not believe that was the case.

She said,

“There is no point in putting a motion forward to say we are doing very well, I don’t believe we are.

“If you add ‘continue to’, well then we will continue to do it poorly.”

Fuller: Local businesses are going to lose their livelihoods
Cllr Paul Fuller gave an example of the council ‘not thinking about people’s wellbeing’ with the proposed car parking charges along Gurnard Esplanade which could affect elderly residents who park on the seafront and go along for a flat walk

He said:

“Local businesses are going to lose their livelihoods. They have already been kicked down by Covid-19 and we are now giving them a kick as well.

“The Isle of Wight Council does not seem to demonstrate to my community what they are trying to do locally to protect other people’s wellbeing by the decisions that they are [taking].”

The vote
Councillors voted in favour of the amendment (24 to 15) and then passed the motion, with 31 votes in favour with eight against.

Those against included Cllrs Jones-Evans, John Howe, Karl Love, Geoff Brodie, Ian Stephens, Reg Barry, Andrew Garratt and Graham Perks.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations and additions may be been made by OnTheWight. Ed

Friday, 20th November, 2020 5:27pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2o5c

Filed under: Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight Council, Isle of Wight News, LDRS

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below must comply with the Commenting 'House Rules' and are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

1 Comment on "Isle of Wight Councillor votes against her own motion after Leader changes it"

newest oldest most voted
Eagle eye

It seems that the council have become a cabal with independent councillor’s having their motions side lined or changed to suit this current administration.

This current Tory council are undemocratic, couldn’t careless about resident’s welfare, and have placed themselves above accountability.

We are witnessing what the future holds if this self serving bunch are voted in next year.

Vote Up240Vote Down
20, November 2020 6:25 pm

What readers say

See latest comments ...

Isle of Wight Events

Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*