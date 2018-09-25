Councillor walks out of floating bridge meeting, declaring it a ‘politically constructed quango’

The Isle of Wight councillor for East Cowes, Karl Love, walked out of the first meeting of the Cowes floating bridge User Group after just 20 minutes, describing it as a “politically constructed quango”.

Following last night’s (Monday) meeting at East Cowes Town Hall, Cllr Love told OnTheWight,

“I challenged its membership construction and the self appointed chair, Cllr Ian Ward, to be open and transparent. It was clear, in my view, that he and officers intended to govern the group as they like and impose predetermined principals and rules.”

He went on to say,

“I challenged the fact that it’s a closed meeting to the public and said that it should be open. I stated I don’t believe it to be transparent and there was a refusal to by them to include the East Cowes User Group [Floating Bridge Stakeholders Group. Ed] as a knowledgable bona fide member. “Cllr Ward described them as a political group and activists.”

Ward refutes accusation

Cllr Ward has since refuted the accusation, telling OnTheWight,

“I have never heard of the East Cowes User Group and I have never called them political activists. I have met with a group in County Hall who I did once describe as activists (but not political!).”

He went on to say,

“This User Group was set up by Council Officers at the recommendation of the Scrutiny Committee, the agenda was produced by officers, they selected the members.”

“Contempt” for local people

At Isle of Wight council Scrutiny Committee meetings, the Floating Bridge Stakeholders Group (made up of many engineers with decades of experience) were told by Leader of the Isle of Wight council, Cllr Dave Stewart, that they would be included.

Cllr Love says,

“This group has worked hard to provide information, but the fact they were not invited and the language used by Cllr Ward, in my view, makes a clear statement of contempt for a group of local people who have tried hard to bring to light many of the facts and made positive suggestions.”

Love: “Manipulation and control”

The councillor for East Cowes, went on to say,

“I believe in transparency and inclusion and, in my view, by excluding the general public from a public involvement user group meeting reeks of manipulation and control. “It appears to me that the meeting has randomly-selected six people from more than 100 users who registered and while that is positive, I believe this only represents part of the community. “However, as we did not witness the selection process or have been included in the construction process of any of the methodology processes in establishing an agenda, the methodology or its terms of reference, to me, it smacks of political manipulation. This should have been agreed and done with the local members. “It seems, in my view, that Cllr Ward knows nothing of community engagement and inclusive practice.”

Love: “Contrived for political purposes”

Cllr Love finished by saying,

“This meeting is not what I believed to be agreed at Scrutiny, nor what I agreed to participate in. I will not participate in something which I feel to be contrived for political or managerial purpose and its manipulation of outcomes. “How can it be a user group meeting with just six independent users and other users actively prevented from participating.”

