Covid Marshalls and isolation buddies: Isle of Wight preparations help stop spread of Covid-19

At Thursday’s first Local Outbreak Board Meeting, some of the Isle of Wight council’s (IWC) actions to help stop the spread of Coronavirus were outlined, with the introduction of Covid Marshalls and advice for residents about finding ‘isolation buddies’.

The deputy Chief Executive for the IWC, Wendy Perera, explained they had only just received guidance from the Government about Covid Marshalls at midnight the night before. She would now be able to take up discussions with the Regulatory Services team, as well as the Police, to determine what action the IWC could take in relation to Covid Marshalls.

Covid Marshalls will not have enforcement powers

We won’t see introduction of Covid Marshalls on the streets of the Island immediately, Ms Perera explained,

“I think it’s fair to say that it is likely that those Marshalls will not have enforcement powers, but will be focusing on good practice and preventative information, as well as giving advice and guidance to businesses. “Further work will be emerging in the next couple of weeks.”

Find an isolation buddy

Cllr Clare Mosdell, Cabinet Member for Adult Social Care, Public Health and Housing Needs, made a point of thanking the Deputy CEO and her team for all the information the council has shared about planning for isolation.

She said,

“Having had to do two weeks quarantine, I know how different it is from when we were in lockdown. “I think people don’t realise if you are asked to isolate or quarantine, you cannot leave your house. You cannot walk your dog, you cannot do your shopping, we need to make sure the general public are prepared for the type of restrictions that you do need have to abide by if you are told to isolate for two weeks. It is really, really difficult. “Having an isolation buddy that could walk your dog or get your shopping is really important preparation just in case you are in contact with someone who is positive.”

You can find more advice from the Isle of Wight council about isolating due to Coronavirus on their Website.