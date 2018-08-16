Cowes Enterprise College: Students celebrate A-Level results

Eve shares this news on behalf of Cowes Enterprise College. Ed

Students and staff at Cowes Enterprise College are celebrating today after receiving strong A-Level results – including an increase in top grades achieved and a number of places at top universities secured, including Cambridge University.

Overall, 15% of A levels were graded A* or A – up on last year’s figure – a third of exams were A* to B, and more than half of exams achieved A* to C. Strong progress was made in many subjects, with exceptionally high performance again achieved in Further Maths, traditionally an especially strong subject for the academy.

A number of students at the academy have secured places at Russell Group universities and more students will be going on to study Medicine.

Across the Year 13 cohort, students will be studying university courses including Medicine; Aeronautical Engineering; Psychology; Forensic Science; Zoology; Computer Science; Business Management; Computer Gaming Technology; and Fine Art.

Among some of the individual success stories were:

Etienne Tracey, who achieved A*A*AB. He has secured a place at Peterhouse Cambridge to study Human, Social and Political Sciences.

Bethany Elliott, who achieved A*AA. She has secured a place at Exeter University to study Sports and Exercise Medical Sciences.

Daisy Cody, who achieved an impressive AAAA. She will be studying medicine at Southampton University to study Medicine.

Rachel Kitley, Principal at Cowes Enterprise College, said:

“I am immensely proud of all our students, who have worked so hard over the past two years and thoroughly deserve their results. “This is my first year as Principal at Cowes Enterprise College and I would like to thank our outstanding teachers for their dedication and commitment that have supported these wonderful achievements possible.”

Nick Hudson, CEO of Ormiston Academies Trust, said:

“I would like to congratulate students, staff and the whole school community at Cowes Enterprise College on these strong results, which are testament to the hard work and determination of students, supported by their teachers and parents. “As a trust, it is our absolute priority to ensure that every student has the opportunity to fulfil their potential and the skills to succeed whether going on to study at a leading university or entering the world of work. We look forward to working with the academy to build on these achievements.”

Image: Etienne Tracey, Beth Elliott, Charles Roberts, George Kermode

Location map

View the location of this story.