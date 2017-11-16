Plan to criminal record check all IW councillors voted down by 19 of them

At last night’s full council meeting (catch up with our coverage), 19 councillors voted against a motion calling for all elected members to undertake DBS (what’s this?) checks (in their roles as Corporate Parents).

The motion was put forward by Green councillor for Ryde East, Michael Lilley. The council leader spoke against the motion and his points were countered by Cllr Lilley (see below).

Leader claims it would be “illegal”

After the motion had been presented, Leader of the Isle of Wight council, Cllr Dave Stewart, told members that if they motion was agreed they’d be forcing council officers to undertake an “illegal” activity.

He said,

“Cllr Lilley’s motion, if agreed, would effectively require Isle of Wight council officers, were they to undertake the activity, to be doing something that’s actually illegal.”

He went on to explain that there is currently no legal requirement for a councillor to undergo a criminal record check, with the exception of councillors who are involved in fostering and adoption panels. Cabinet members who work with children and vulnerable people are already subject to enhanced DBS checks.

Cllr Stewart said he understood the spirit of what Cllr Lilley was trying to achieve but added,

“If a councillor chooses not to apply for a DBS check they cannot be forced to do so legally or removed as a councillor.”

Motion crafted with help of officers

However, Cllr Lilley later explained that he’d worded the motion with the help of officers and had removed some parts to ensure it complied with IWC requirements.

OnTheWight asked the council first thing this morning whether officers would allow a motion to be put forward that was not legal. At time of publishing, we’re still awaiting a reply to this simple clarification.

Cllr Fuller: “We shouldn’t have anything to hide”

Independent councillor, Paul Fuller’s comments were echoed by many of the other opposition councillors. He said

“As councillors we owe it to our public to have DBS checks. “We shouldn’t have anything to hide and if we have, we shouldn’t be here.”

Residents “need to know we are safe”

Summing up, Cllr Lilley urged Councillors to support the motion, saying,

“We sadly live in a world where it is becoming a less safer place for our children and we as Councillors need to reassure the people we represent that we are safe. “It is a sad fact there have been past locally elected representatives who have been convicted of child abuse and that is why the DBS is important as mine states clearly to the words – Police Records of Convictions, Cautions, Reprimands and Warnings – NONE RECORDED. “I am sure all my colleagues would have the same words and it is sad that we need to undertake this exercise but it is our duty as local community leaders to ensure Island children and vulnerable adults are safe. I urge you to support this motion.”

Majority vote against

When the motion came to the vote, 19 members (all Conservative) voted against it.

Nine voted in favour (Green, Lib Dem and Independent) and four abstained (two Indies(?) and two Conservative).

Plans for ‘I am checked are you?’ campaign

Following the vote, Cllr Lilley said,

“I am extremely disappointed and it is up to the Conservative administration to explain why they voted it down. They will, I am sure, argue the ambiguity within the law in regard to who should have DBS and who should not. “There is clearly an anomaly in regard to safeguarding procedures and elected members’ role as Corporate parents. I thought it was important to put this issue out into the open and have a strong public debate. “I believe as elected members we could have made an historic decision and sadly the opportunity was lost. I will bring a motion back in the future and in the meantime Ryde East residents which I represent know I as a Councillor have a valid and current DBS certificate. “I urge all residents across the Island to urge their local Councillor to do the same if he/she has not done so already and I intend to launch a DBS Councillor Campaign possibly titled ‘I am checked are you?’”

What is DBS?

The Disclosure and Barring Service is used to check someone’s criminal record when they apply for certain roles, for example in healthcare or childcare.

Previously checks were carried out by the Criminal Records Bureau (CRB) which merged with DBS in 2012.

Full details on the Disclosure and Barring Service can be found on the official government Website.

