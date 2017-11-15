Live reporting: Isle of Wight councillors debate issues that affect the Island

OnTheWight is reporting live from the November full council meeting tonight (Wednesday) from 6pm.
The agenda (see below) features eight motions being put forward by members, including one that had been previously submitted and now considered by Cabinet.
If you value Trustworthy, independently-owned
media on the Isle of Wight, you can help.
Live updates
The live updates that appear below from inside the chamber at County Hall will automatically refresh in the page. Items in double brackets (()) indicate comment from the author.
Isle of Wight full council November Agenda by OnTheWightNews on Scribd
Wednesday, 15th November, 2017 5:50pm
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2fOd
Filed under: Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, Live coverage
Go directly to add to the reader's comment ↓