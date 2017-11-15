Live reporting: Isle of Wight councillors debate issues that affect the Island

Members of the Isle of Wight council will be considering up to eight motions at tonight’s full council meeting. If you can’t make it along, catch up with our coverage here.

Go directly to add to the reader's comment ↓

full council chamber october 2017

OnTheWight is reporting live from the November full council meeting tonight (Wednesday) from 6pm.

The agenda (see below) features eight motions being put forward by members, including one that had been previously submitted and now considered by Cabinet.


If you value Trustworthy, independently-owned
media on the Isle of Wight, you can help.

Become an OnTheWight supporter,
monthly or one-off.

Live updates
The live updates that appear below from inside the chamber at County Hall will automatically refresh in the page. Items in double brackets (()) indicate comment from the author.

Isle of Wight full council November Agenda by OnTheWightNews on Scribd

Location map
View the location of this story.

Wednesday, 15th November, 2017 5:50pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2fOd

Filed under: Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, Live coverage

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave a Reply

1 Comment on "Live reporting: Isle of Wight councillors debate issues that affect the Island"

Email updates?
Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Nitonia

Surprised to see Cllr Seely absent.
Nurse! NURSE!!

Vote Up0Vote Down 
15, November 2017 6:07 pm
wpDiscuz
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*