Call for all councillors making decisions on children and vulnerable adults to be ‘CRB’ checked

At next Wednesday’s Isle of Wight full council meeting, members will be asked to support a motion calling for those on panels and committees who make decisions about children and vulnerable people to be BDS (CRB) checked.

Although the current policy does already dictate that enhanced checks should be undertaken for “councillors who make decisions in relation to children and vulnerable adults (the Cabinet)” the motion states that residents “need to know their elected representatives have gone through a process of suitable check and meet safeguarding standards”.

The motion has been put forward by Michael Lilley and reads,

Council notes that Members are corporate parents and have a statutory responsibility for the safety and protection of children. Council believes that the safety of children and young people is the core of corporate parenting and all services regarding children and young people. An essential part of safeguarding is that IW Council staff working or in contact with children, young people, families and vulnerable adults are eligible for and undertake enhanced clearance/checks through DBS. The Council’s current policy requires those councillors who make decisions in relation to children and vulnerable adults (the Cabinet) and the adoption/fostering panel representative to undertake enhanced checks. Island residents need to know their elected representatives have gone through a process of suitable check and meet safeguarding standards due to their corporate parenting role. Council resolves that all Members must undertake a basic DBS check and that all Members in decision making roles on Committees/Panels which involve children and young people must undertake enhanced checks.

