Call for all councillors making decisions on children and vulnerable adults to be ‘CRB’ checked

Cllr Lilley believes Island residents should whether know their elected representatives have gone through a process of suitable checks and meet safeguarding standards.

Go directly to add to the reader's comment ↓

clipboard

At next Wednesday’s Isle of Wight full council meeting, members will be asked to support a motion calling for those on panels and committees who make decisions about children and vulnerable people to be BDS (CRB) checked.

Although the current policy does already dictate that enhanced checks should be undertaken for “councillors who make decisions in relation to children and vulnerable adults (the Cabinet)” the motion states that residents “need to know their elected representatives have gone through a process of suitable check and meet safeguarding standards”.

The motion has been put forward by Michael Lilley and reads,

Council notes that Members are corporate parents and have a statutory responsibility for the safety and protection of children.

Council believes that the safety of children and young people is the core of corporate parenting and all services regarding children and young people.

An essential part of safeguarding is that IW Council staff working or in contact with children, young people, families and vulnerable adults are eligible for and undertake enhanced clearance/checks through DBS.

The Council’s current policy requires those councillors who make decisions in relation to children and vulnerable adults (the Cabinet) and the adoption/fostering panel representative to undertake enhanced checks.

Island residents need to know their elected representatives have gone through a process of suitable check and meet safeguarding standards due to their corporate parenting role.

Council resolves that all Members must undertake a basic DBS check and that all Members in decision making roles on Committees/Panels which involve children and young people must undertake enhanced checks.

Image: Bruce Guenter under CC BY 2.0

Location map
View the location of this story.

Thursday, 9th November, 2017 2:30pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2fNg

Filed under: Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight Council, Isle of Wight News

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave a Reply

1 Comment on "Call for all councillors making decisions on children and vulnerable adults to be ‘CRB’ checked"

Email updates?
Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Geoff Brodie

There is nothing to oppose in this sensible Motion from Cllr Lilley. I was last DBS checked 18 months ago and think it should be done at least every 2-3 years.

Vote Up0Vote Down 
9, November 2017 3:47 pm
wpDiscuz
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*