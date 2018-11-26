Crowdfunding appeal launched to save Local Area Co-ordinators

There has been public outcry at the Cabinet decision to scrap the Local Area Coordination Scheme from next year – one Islander has started an appeal to crowdfund the money needed to keep the service going.

Image: (L-R) Steve, Adam and Rich

Earlier this month, members of the Isle of Wight Cabinet voted to scrap the Local Area Co-ordination Scheme on the Island.

The highly-praised team of nine co-ordinators provide ‘cradle to grave’ care with the aim to prevent the need for further adult social care intervention.

What are Local Area Coordinators (LACs)?
Local Area Coordinators (LACs) were first introduced to the Isle of Wight in Nov 2015.

IWC NHS described that there was, “substantial evidence that shows this approach has not only made a real difference to people’s lives but also has reduced demand and dependence on formal services, preventing ill-health and isolation,” after 27 years development in Western Australia and later other service around the UK.

The then-Leader of the Isle of Wight council Cllr Jonathan Bacon said in Feb 2016, “LACs are essential to the current improvements in health and social care.”

In Mar 2017, the Executive Medical Director at IW NHS Trust described how the way Isle of Wight hospital specialty services were delivered was being redesigned cited Local Area Coordinators as having reduced Emergency Department (A&E) visits and supporting more treatment in the community.

Opposition to the cuts
There has been public outcry at the Cabinet decision, some councillors have even tried to have the decision called-in to the Scrutiny Committee, and now even humble Islanders are trying to raise the money needed through a public appeal to keep the service running.

Due to cuts in funding from the Conservative Government, the Isle of Wight council say they cannot afford the £500,000 per annum to run the service.

Crowdfunding appeal
Gemma Dale has set up a GoFundMe appeal which reads:

“As some of you may have heard, our Local Area coordinators Organisation for the Isle of Wight, are going to be closing down in March 2019 because the Island’s council have taken the funding away.

“So many people will be affected by this change and it will also most likely put more pressures back on the mental health services etc.

“I’d like to raise as much money as I can for them to hopefully help keep the organisation going longer or to even be able to keep it going as a charity-funded organisation.

“If you want to find out more more information on what the Local Area Coordinators do, then please find them on Facebook, they have their own page with lots of info.”

To contribute to the appeal, head over to GoFundMe Page.

Monday, 26th November, 2018 9:00am

tracy

£500,000 I would be interested in seeing the breakdown for this figure. Absolute sham that the IWC are not supporting this vital service. All the money that is ‘found’ to support the flawed floating bridge and yet vital, life-changing services like this are being axed shows just how uncaring our civilised society is becoming. The Unfair Society.

Vote Up00Vote Down
26, November 2018 10:08 am
