Damage caused by Isle of Wight Festival traffic to Newport to Cowes footpath raises anger

Cyclists and users of the Medina Greenway (footpath N120) were angered to see the route (between Island Harbour and Seaclose Park) closed to members of the public following this year’s Isle of Wight Festival.

The footpath was closed by Island Roads due to “public safety” in early July.

Damage caused by Festival traffic

According to members of the Cycle Wight Facebook Group, around 30m of the footpath was “totally destroyed” and the rest “heavily damaged” following use of the footpath during the Festival by the golf buggies that transport staff and artists around the site.

The footpath has now been reopened, but the IWC have erected warning signs (concreted in) recommending cyclists dismount at certain points.

The IWC Rights of Way dept have informed Cycle Wight that the Council is working with contractors in respect of the repairs and a full closure will be required at a later date for the duration of the works.

Who pays?

The Isle of Wight council confirmed to OnTheWight they understand the damage was caused by Festival traffic and that permission for future use by Festival organisers will be reviewed.

They also confirmed that the cost of repair will be payable by the Festival. Costs are not yet known, as quotes are currently being obtained.

Other users beware

As has been pointed out by members of the Cycle Wight group, the where some areas of the path are raised, it could cause a problem not just for cyclists, but also runners, walkers and dogs being walked along the path.

Image: © Our thanks to Martin Jackson for use of his imaes

