Damage caused by Isle of Wight Festival traffic to Newport to Cowes footpath raises anger

The Isle of Wight council say that future use of the popular footpath/cycle route by Festival organisers will be reviewed following the damage caused during this year’s event.

medina greenway

Cyclists and users of the Medina Greenway (footpath N120) were angered to see the route (between Island Harbour and Seaclose Park) closed to members of the public following this year’s Isle of Wight Festival.

The footpath was closed by Island Roads due to “public safety” in early July.

Damage caused by Festival traffic
According to members of the Cycle Wight Facebook Group, around 30m of the footpath was “totally destroyed” and the rest “heavily damaged” following use of the footpath during the Festival by the golf buggies that transport staff and artists around the site.

Damage of the Medina Greenway

The footpath has now been reopened, but the IWC have erected warning signs (concreted in) recommending cyclists dismount at certain points.

Damage of the Medina Greenway

The IWC Rights of Way dept have informed Cycle Wight that the Council is working with contractors in respect of the repairs and a full closure will be required at a later date for the duration of the works.

Who pays?
The Isle of Wight council confirmed to OnTheWight they understand the damage was caused by Festival traffic and that permission for future use by Festival organisers will be reviewed.

They also confirmed that the cost of repair will be payable by the Festival. Costs are not yet known, as quotes are currently being obtained.

Other users beware
As has been pointed out by members of the Cycle Wight group, the where some areas of the path are raised, it could cause a problem not just for cyclists, but also runners, walkers and dogs being walked along the path.

Location map
View the location of this story.

Jobs OnTheWight

