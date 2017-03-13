Dash-cam video of gridlocked traffic: Can you spot yourself?

Road users from East Cowes and Cowes suffered long delays on the roads into Newport this morning (Monday) due to more utility company roadworks and the suspension of the Cowes floating bridge.

The floating bridge was due to be reinstated at the end of March, but has now been delayed until early May.

Gridlocked traffic

This dashcam video below, captured and shared with us by Dan Morgan, shows him passing in the opposite direction of the gridlocked traffic.

He managed to travel from Halberry Lane, Newport to up past Barton Manor, East Cowes in just under six minutes, before the flow of traffic in the other direction stopped.

Indeed, several hours later, Southern Vectis are still reporting delays

Delays along Fairlee Road are as much as 20 minutes currently. Avoid if you possibly can. More updates soon. — Southern Vectis (@SouthernVectis) March 13, 2017

Dan’s dashcam video

Were you in the traffic jam? Can you spot yourself in Dan’s video? He certainly passed a lot of traffic!

