Dedicated young triathletes put hours of training into practice in Isle of Wight Triathlon Club Duathlon

Thirty-four triathletes aged from eight to 50 enjoyed the Isle of Wight Triathlon Club’s inaugural club duathlon early on a windy Autumn morning from the grounds of Cowes Enterprise College.

First up was the duathlon for those age 14+ comprising of an off road 3km run, 11k lapped road cycle (providing great spectating) and 1.8km run.

A total of 19 young athletes and parents took part. Club coach Darren Cole led throughout and showed the younger spectators how it’s done.

Second place male went to 16 year old Thomas Horton with Craig Wilson coming third.

Showing her strength on the bike section, the first female was 15 year old Lottie-Rose Van der Helstraete, with 16 year old Kaitlin Wilson just 16 seconds behind. Third place female was Emily Moore.

Next it was the turn of our younger athletes. Eight-year-olds Emily Bunn (first), Amber Pilcher (second) and Elsie Jenkinson (third) tackled a 1.8km run, a tough 3.2km cycle on the grass and a final 800m run.

Finally, 12 young athletes between the ages of ten and 15 took on a 2km run, 5.6km grass cycle and 800m run.

Storming into first place for the boys was Martin Carbajosa, with James Heng in second and Alex Elderfield third.

First place for the girls was Katie Bunn, followed by Bella Pilcher in second and Gloria Carbajosa in third.

The club coaching team commented on the brilliant camaraderie between the team mates and the encouragement they all gave each other out on the course.

Dedicated triathletes to put hours of training into practice

Competitions are few and far between at the moment and it was fantastic for these dedicated triathletes to put all their hours of training into practice.

Great for them to be able to compete against their coaches and show how much they’ve all improved in this sport.

News shared by Julie on behalf of the Isle of Wight Triathlon Club. Ed