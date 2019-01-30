‘Deluded Dave’: Islanders react to Dave Stewart’s ‘What we’ve achieved on the Island so far’ column

Isle of Wight council leader, Dave Stewart published a column titled ‘What we have achieved on the Island so far’ after having been in control of the council for the last two years.

In it he lists three specific things – Children’s services have been judged as ‘good’; Islanders are recycling lots of things; and that Government has recognised the Island as a ‘special case’. He also alludes to ‘other successes’ without detail.

The reaction from the public has not been that favourable.

Below are the comments from the ‘Isle of Wight Community Information’ Facebook group discussion reacting to it. We looked hard, but couldn’t find one comment supporting Dave. We’ve not included the names as the comment were made in a closed forum and they’re in the order they appeared.

Don’t forget the higher parking charges. Less police, merged fire services, higher council tax….. 😂

Got praised for recycling and children services …. Neither of which are the result of changes made by the council in 2019. What a numpty.

“I was proceeding along the Isle of Wight…” 😉

“Achieved”

NOTHING WORTHWHILE kills off everything for more money you have nothing to show for the PUBLICS MONEY we are forced to give you

A very sorry state you have put us in Hang your heads in shame

wasnt childrens services taken in by hampshire council due to poor performance run by iow? Yes

Ha ha

Deluded Dave!

How about all the failures the council has made costing millions floating bridge failing to tackle the homeless the failure to stop house building when the infrastructure cant cope at the moment failure to support the most disadvantaged not enough doctors failure to support the sick with transportation the fire service now so cut back they won’t be able to deal with a major incident these are but a few but a council leader who is not in charge allowing the officers to govern the council yes its the tail wagging the dog and that my friends is the most serious problem

Less police, fewer services and a sh*t floating bridge.

Blah blah blah a few token words of self praise….blah blah blah…this statement is completely worthless and pointless!!!

what we have achieved on the island so far : a floating bridge that’s not fit for purpose . higher rates of crime due to cuts to services, failing schools due to academy, cuts to vital services . police cuts fire brigade cuts and increased parking charges . which is killing the high street .. shops closing everywhere .. and more people living in poverty .. oh yea , a MASSIVE FAT PAY RISE awarded to yourselves .. hope you’re all proud of what you have achieved! exactly what I was about to say . They don’t say what messes they have caused

So! They maintain an open dialogue with the public? Really. If that’s true then you haven’t heard a word the public has said. You have done NOTHING for the island but everything for yourselves. Cut it all higher council tax for the public and a nice pay rise for yourselves and a pat on the back for screwing us all over. Think again and rewrite this report. They may have heard, shame they didn’t listen.

he needs a reality check

I bet still doesn’t listen 🤔

He needs to stop toeing the Party line and actually start working on behalf of the Island…pathetic statement it’s just guff!!😡

What A Load Of Rubbish, he wants to think again ! Hospitals Doctors Nurses Fire Brigade Affordable Housing you name it , we have little of it ! Oh and don’t forget the Wonderful Floating Bridge !!!

Elsewhere

Island Labour Chair, Julian Critchley, has sent out the following today:

“I condemned Dave Stewart’s praise of his own administration as a “fantasy”: It seems it’s not just the Tories in Westminster who are currently living in a fantasy world, but our own local Tories too. We have: 500 children without their own homes on the island.

Thousands of families having to use food banks.

Hospital services being cut from St Marys and sick people forced to travel to the mainland.

Cuts to services for vulnerable children and adults on the island.

Reductions in available police officers on the island.

Handing our fire service to Hampshire.

The floating bridge.

Big rises in council tax – paying more tax for worse services. And all this has been done while pursuing an undemocratic set-up at County Hall to prevent adequate scrutiny of decisions. This weird attempt to blow their own trumpet will go down very badly with islanders on the receiving end of Tory incompetence and cruelty.”

Image: © Isle of Wight Council