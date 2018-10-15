Dementia Training given from one Island to another

Natassia shares this latest news on behalf of The Dementia Training Company. Ed

Next month, The Dementia Training Company will be travelling to Bermuda to share knowledge, experiences and ideas to help those affected by dementia in Bermuda to live well.

The Company Directors, Sarah Mould and Tim Forester Morgan have, between them, over 50 years’ experience of working in the field of dementia care.

Improving lives of people living with dementia

This will be the company’s fourth visit to Bermuda at the request of the charity ‘Action on Alzheimer’s & Dementia’ (AAD) which was established by Elizabeth Stewart.



Elizabeth recognised the dire need for help and resources for those living with dementia after her mother was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease at age 67 and died 11 years later. Elizabeth founded AAD as a registered charity in 2012.

Her hope for the organisation is not only to provide valuable information, resources and advocacy, but also to motivate and inspire the community to improve the lives of people living with dementia in Bermuda.

A local feel to an international experience

Elizabeth is a Portsmouth University graduate so working alongside Sarah and Tim brings a very local feel to an international experience.

Sarah and Tim will be delivering a variety of events during their visit; workshops, seminars, visits to care establishments, meetings with GP’s, family carers of those with dementia and the Minster of Health for Bermuda.

Sarah says,

“It is an absolute privilege to be invited to support AAD and the people of Bermuda. So much has happened around the world to improve our understanding and awareness of dementia in recent years. “The opportunity to share ideas and experiences from the very best dementia care we see in the UK will, hopefully inspire those who are working so hard to improve the lives of people with dementia in Bermuda. “It will be wonderful to celebrate the amazing things that AAD has achieved to support those affected by dementia on the Island.”

From one Island to another

