Details of how grades for GCSEs, AS and A-Levels will be calculated now live

Ofqual have published their decisions on the exceptional arrangements for awarding calculated grades in GCSEs, AS and A levels this summer.

The news follows a consultation in which students, parents, carers and teachers all contributed.

Sally Collier, Chief Regulator, Ofqual, said:

“In the unprecedented circumstances we face this summer, these exceptional arrangements are the fairest way of making sure students have the grades they need in time to progress to further study or employment. “It is important that students; their parents, carers and teachers; and others who rely on these qualifications, such as universities and employers, have had an opportunity to feed back views. I would like to thank everyone who has taken the time to respond.”

How it will work

Details of how GCSEs, AS and A-levels grades will be calculated are explained in this easy to understand video.

The majority of learners taking similar general, vocational or technical qualifications (VTQs) for progress to university or employment will also be issued calculated grades, with adapted assessments in place for many other VTQs.

