Do you know driver of overturned Toyota MR2 who left the scene?

Police are currently at the scene of a crash on the B3327, just off the Whiteley Bank roundabout on the Isle of Wight.

It is believed the driver of the vehicle lost control before driving up the bank and overturning. The driver then left the scene.

Witnesses believe the driver had only just purchased the vehicle.

Late teens

The driver is described as being a white male, in his late teens, of average build, with short dark hair and wearing a dark hoody.

Maybe you have recently sold this Toyota MR2 or recognise the description of the driver?

Get in touch

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 101.